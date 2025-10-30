Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actress Halle Berry attends the 16th Annual National CableACE Awards on January 15, 1995 at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

She’s an award-winning and history-making actress, a former beauty queen, proud mother, and a cultural icon. Also, rappers simply won’t stop name-dropping her in their songs. Halle Berry has been gracing us with her presence for decades, imprinting her legacy on the culture with tons of incredible roles across film and television.

Berry first came on the scene as Miss Ohio in 1986 and made her major on-screen debut in “Living Dolls” as Emily Franklin in 1989. She stole the show in movies like The Flintstones, B.A.P.S., and Why Do Fools Fall in Love before making history as the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress for 2001’s Monster’s Ball. Not to mention, her looks as Storm in the X-Men franchise and as the title character in 2004’s Catwoman are still staple costumes every Halloween.

Beyond acting, she made her directorial debut in Netflix’s Bruised, which she also starred in and produced. She also produced a TV series based on her classic ‘90s romantic comedy Boomerang, and executive-produced an episode of “Number One on the Call Sheet.” In May 2024, she fiercely advocated for a bill promoting more research and education on menopause. “I'm here because I'm standing up for myself," she said as she joined a group of senators to announce the bill. “Because I know that when a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.”

The Ohio native has a timeless beauty, solidified by her passion for her craft, love for her fans, and commitment to speaking up for what’s right. In honor of her legacy, let’s take a look back at where it all started. Keep scrolling for some incredible throwback photos of Halle Berry that capture her star power and graceful presence from the beginning.

1. 1986 Miss America pageant

Image Image Credit Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Miss America for 1986, Christy Fichtner (C), poses with the runners-up after pageant. Left to right are Miss Georgia, Tami Tesch 2nd runner-up; Miss Ohio, Halle Berry, 1st runner-up; Miss Texas, Christy Fichtner winner; Miss California, Kelly Parsons, 4th runner-up; and Miss Mississippi, Cindy Williams, 3rd runner-up. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After winning Miss Ohio, a young Halle Berry went on to compete in the Miss America pageant in 1986. She won first runner-up and took a picture here with the rest of the finalists after Miss Texas, Christy Fichtner, was crowned the new Miss America.

2. Her big break

Image Image Credit ABC Photo Archives / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt "He's Ba-aack" - 12/2/89, Deborah Tucker (Caroline), Halle Berry (Emily), Leah Remini (Charlie), David Moscow (Rick), Alison Elliott (Martha), Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Who’s the Boss?” was a hit TV series from 1984 to 1992. It spawned a spinoff titled “Living Dolls,” which gave Halle Berry her first job in Hollywood. The Cleveland native is pictured here on set as the character Emily in 1989 with her co-stars.

3. Hanging with a Hip Hop legend

Image Image Credit Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hip-Hop Producer Andre Harrell relaxes on the set of "Strictly Business" by chatting with Halle Berry on May 12, 1991 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The founder of Uptown Records and former REVOLT vice chairman Andre Harrell changed Hip Hop and R&B/soul forever. His entertainment genius, eye for talent, and love for the culture led him to produce the film Strictly Business, which was one of the budding actress’ first major movie roles.

4. 1993 MTV Movie Awards

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Danny Glover and Halle Berry at the 1993 MTV Movie Awards. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The Flintstones star was all smiles at the 1993 MTV Movie Awards with fellow actor Danny Glover, who won that evening for Best On-Screen Duo with Mel Gibson in Lethal Weapon 3. She was nominated for Best Breakthrough Performance for Boomerang.

5. First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actress Halle Berry attends the First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 25, 1995 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The Swordfish actress became a part of history when she attended the first-ever SAG Awards in February 1995. Her signature elegance shone through on her way to the event in Universal City, California.

6. Losing Isaiah premiere

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Athlete David Justice, actress Halle Berry and actor Marc John Jefferies attend the "Losing Isaiah" Hollywood Premiere on March 15, 1995 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Another of Berry’s successful films, Losing Isaiah, premiered at Paramount Studios in March 1995. Her husband at the time, David Justice, joined her for this picture with her co-star, a young Marc John Jefferies.

7. 68th Annual Academy Awards

Image Image Credit Kevin.Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Berry Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

This light purple Valentino gown went down in history as one of her best looks. The Catwoman actress wore it to the 68th Annual Academy Awards in March 1996, and we’re still thinking about it today.

8. Visiting Planet Hollywood

Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actress Halle Berry (Halle Maria Berry) donates her outfit from the movie, 'B.A.P.S.' during a special presentation at Planet Hollywood in Chicago, Illinois in March 1997. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The outfits from B.A.P.S. continue to be culturally relevant decades later, so this one was already iconic from the beginning. Here, the starlet is seen donating a signature piece during a special event at Planet Hollywood in Chicago, around when the movie premiered in March 1997.

9. 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Berry on stage during the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on September 13, 1998 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

As an adored movie star, she’s no stranger to presenting (and winning) at award shows. She did her part at the Primetime Emmys in September 1998 in Los Angeles, as pictured here.

10. Life premiere

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actor Miguel A. Nunez, Jr., actress Halle Berry and actor Will Smith attend the "Life" Westwood Premiere on April 13, 1999 at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Berry joined fellow actors Miguel A. Núñez Jr. And Will Smith at the premiere of Life. The trio gathered for the event in April 1999, and the movie became an instant classic.

11. Introducing Dorothy Dandridge premiere

Image Image Credit Sam Levi / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Berry during Beverly Hills Premiere of "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge" at The Academy in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Berry showed up to the 1999 premiere of her Dorothy Dandridge biopic with a charm not even a perfect rose could compete with. Her talent, however, stands apart from her beauty. In 2000, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her work in the film.

12. 2000 MTV Movie Awards

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aaliyah and Halle Berry during 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The Bruised director linked up with Aaliyah at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards in Culture City, California. This two-piece set definitely also went down as one of her most iconic outfits.