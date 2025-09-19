Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B departs Queens Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Cardi B violated the terms of her agreement by not fulfilling the 15 days of community service she agreed to in her plea. The judge has given her a second chance and she must fulfill her agreement by March 1st or face jail time. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position Top

Cardi B has redefined how a modern artist approaches fashion. With stylist Kollin Carter, she has consistently delivered moments that are impossible to ignore, turning red carpets, performances, and high-profile events into stages for style. Her outfits play with unexpected shapes, daring color combinations, and textures that feel alive. Her confidence adds a sense of command to every ensemble. Details like shoes, handbags, and jewelry are never afterthoughts — they punctuate each look, elevating it beyond clothing into performance.

Her Met Gala appearances have been unforgettable, combining drama and refinement in gowns that seem to exist between fantasy and reality. On the red carpet, she strikes a balance between elegance and audacity, creating visuals that linger in memory. The music video wardrobes take that energy even further, using bold patterns and textures to amplify movement and personality. Hair, nails, and makeup are always coordinated with purpose, enhancing the storytelling behind each look.

That same approach followed her into the courthouse. Cardi turned the walkway into a runway, arriving in tailored suits, playful color combinations, and statement pieces that drew attention and expressed individuality. Sunglasses, handbags, jewelry, and footwear layered seamlessly into each outfit, amplifying her presence while keeping every fit cohesive. Cameras caught her from every angle, documenting a series of ensembles that combined polish, energy, and attitude.

This list showcases eight courtroom appearances where Cardi B infused creativity into structure, playfulness into formality, and personality into every detail, making even unexpected settings stages for unforgettable style.

1. Dressed in all white

Image Image Credit MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B is seen leaving court on August 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

This all-white Jacquemus Ovalo jacket with wide-leg trousers takes the top spot, and it’s easy to see why. The jacket’s silhouette and structure absolutely eat, while the trousers complement the shape perfectly. The crisp all-white look hits hard, giving the fit instant impact. The hairstyle choice? Chef’s kiss. It gives, “I'm fly, but I'm also about business!”

2. AM I THE DRAMA? vibes

Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B arrives for her court hearing at Queens Criminal Court on December 10, 2019 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Adrienne Landau’s aptly titled Queen’s Coat was a moment. The hooded piece came oversized with a dramatic train, dripping in black feathers that screamed luxury and attitude. Underneath, Cardi kept it sleek with tapered black pants, a crisp shirt and tie, and just the right flash of Christian Louboutin red on her heels.

3. Cool, calm, and collected

Image Image Credit JNI/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B is seen on April 19, 2019 at Criminal Court in Queens in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The New York fashionista sported an all-white dress-over-trousers look by Christian Siriano: pairing it with dark Dior sunglasses, hoop earrings from Adina’s Jewels, and carrying a taupe Hermès Birkin to finish it off, giving the outfit a luxe edge. She has a way of making all-white feel fresh every time, and this look was no exception.

4. Waving to the haters

Image Image Credit Pool / Pool via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B leaves her arraignment at Queens County Supreme Court June 25, 2019 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

There is no denying that she slayed in this blue and pink color-block suit, but the matching blue hair took it all the way there. She styled it with a hot pink and white Hermès bag and strappy black heels — an untraditional choice, but the whole look snapped together perfectly.

5. On your style mood board

Image Image Credit MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B is seen arriving at court on August 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

This textured tweed set with feathered trim from Giambattista Valli’s Fall/Winter 2025 show and featured in the runway preview is to die for. The look mixed Parisian couture with courtroom polish, the feather details adding drama to the sharp tailoring. That 613 blonde wig amplified the vibe, while transparent heels with a nude toe kept the focus on the suit.

6. Fierce in fur

Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B departs Queens Court on January 17, 2023 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

She pulled out another classic all-white moment. She arrived in an Adrienne Landau faux fur coat by Saulo Villela, accessorized with white Dior cat-eye shades, an Aritzia dress, Miu Miu earrings, and white Christian Louboutin pumps. Inside the courtroom, the coat came off to reveal the cream sleeveless mock-neck midi dress that was underneath the coat.

7. Pretty in pink

Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B arrives at court at Queens Criminal Court on May 31, 2019 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

You can never go wrong with monochrome, and the Brimcess shut it down in all pink. The fuchsia pumps gave just the right pop against the softer tones, while the nude snakeskin Chanel bag looked like it belonged in a collector’s archive. You might think it isn’t the best selection for the fit, but the added texture is completely tea!

8. Leaving the baggage behind

Image Image Credit YUKI IWAMURA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B departs Queens County Criminal Court in New York on September 15, 2022. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Belcalis in all white for the win again! She kept it simple with long-sleeve dress and white pumps, but the ginger hair and matching glasses made the whole look feel chic, edgy, and unapologetically Cardi. Those unexpected color shifts in her hair always create a fresh twist that has everyone looking.