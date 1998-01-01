Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd./Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith and Trey Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Will Smith wrote “Just the Two of Us” the night he brought his son home, turning fear into lyrical devotion.

The track helped expand emotional expression in rap, showing that vulnerability and fatherhood could coexist in Hip Hop.

Its legacy lives on through a children’s book, global chart success and its influence on future rap tributes and pop culture.

In the late '90s, at the height of his fame, Will Smith did something radical for a rapper: He cried on wax.

Released in 1998 as the fourth single from Big Willie Style, the Philly icon’s “Just the Two of Us” flipped the romantic tenderness of the Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr. classic into a heartfelt ode to his son, Trey. Arriving in an era dominated by hyper-masculinity, the track was a vulnerable, first-person reflection on fatherhood — one that has since become a timeless Father’s Day anthem.

From the delivery room to the studio

The inspiration for “Just the Two of Us” dates back to November 1992, when Will became a father for the first time. As he recalled during a 2024 appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, the moment Trey was born was “probably one of the most terrifying times” of his life. He described the first night bringing his son home from Cedars-Sinai, comparing it to setting up a complex TV with a thousand-page manual. The difference? There was no instruction guide for raising a child.

“I remember I brought him home and put him in the bassinet,” he shared. “And [the hospital] sent me home with a baby and not even a pamphlet.”

It was that same night that Will wrote what would become one of the most personal songs of his career.

“I just fell down on my knees and made one of the most hardcore promises ever made to a human being,” he said, referencing his vow to be a good father despite having openly criticized his own dad growing up.

In a 2023 Instagram video tribute to Trey’s 31st birthday, the Men In Black star elaborated further, calling the birth “emotionally tumultuous” and saying, “I was overwhelmed with the immensity” of the responsibility ahead. He described a quiet moment of resolve: "I wiped my tears, I stood up, I gently touched Trey's head, and I knew there were only two possibilities: I was gonna be the best father this planet had ever seen. Or two, I was gonna be dead.”

Lyrics as life lessons

Before the first verse even began, Trey introduced the song with the line, “Now, Dad, this is a very sensitive subject,” and closed it playfully by asking, “This is a really good song. How much am I gettin’ paid for this, Dad?” These moments bookended the track with a father-son intimacy that underscored everything in between.

On the record, Will walked listeners through the rollercoaster of parenting with warmth, humor and honesty. Lines like, “Took an hour just to get the car seat in right” and “Touched your head gently, felt my heart melt” highlighted the anxiety and tenderness of new fatherhood. Elsewhere, he reflected on his son’s physical traits, dreams for the future and the challenges of co-parenting after his split with Trey’s mother, Sheree Zampino.

The song didn't shy away from discipline either. Will joked, “I wanna kiss you all the time, but I will test that butt when you cut outta line,” blending tough love with joy. He ended the third verse with universal advice that transcends generations: “Throughout life, people will make you mad... Let God deal with the things they do, 'cause hate in your heart will consume you too.”

The song marked a tonal shift in The Fresh Prince’s creative output. Whereas tracks like “Parents Just Don’t Understand” poked fun at generational disconnect, “Just the Two of Us” embraced sincerity and responsibility, showcasing his evolution from playful adolescent observer to emotionally present father.

A visual celebration of Black fatherhood

Directed by Bob Giraldi, the music video for “Just the Two of Us” was just as poignant. It featured footage of Will playing with Trey, alongside appearances from other Black celebrity fathers like Magic Johnson, Babyface, Montell Jordan and even Muhammad Ali. The visuals extended beyond fame by capturing everyday joy and vulnerability in Black fatherhood — a rarity in mainstream media at the time.

Will’s then-wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, appeared pregnant with their second son, Jaden, while his own father and siblings also made appearances. For a song rooted in lineage, the casting couldn’t have been more intentional.

Commercial impact and cultural legacy

Produced by Curtis “Sauce” Wilson, with chorus vocals and ad-libs by Fuzzy from R&B group Somethin’ for the People, the song became a global success. It peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, reached No. 2 in the U.K., and topped the U.S. Hot Rap Songs chart. The track was recorded and mixed at Pacifique Studios in Hollywood, adding a professional polish to its deeply personal content. The track earned Will an MTV VMA for Best Male Video and spawned official remixes in multiple languages, as well as parodies and homages like Dr. Evil’s rendition in Austin Powers.

But its deeper legacy lies in the way it expanded Hip Hop’s emotional vocabulary. At a time when few male rappers openly shared fatherhood fears or affection, Will’s ode stood apart. It was dad rap before the term even existed, and a blueprint for tracks like JAY-Z’s “Glory” or The Game’s “Like Father, Like Son.”

From song to storybook

In 2001, Will extended the legacy of “Just the Two of Us” into children’s literature with a picture book of the same name, published by Scholastic. Adapted from the song’s lyrics and illustrated by acclaimed artist Kadir Nelson, the book visually narrated the father-son bond celebrated in the track, portraying moments of pride, joy, and reflection through richly detailed artwork. The project marked a rare example of a rap song transitioning directly into children’s publishing with cultural and emotional continuity.

To support the release, Will and Trey appeared together at book signings. The event reinforced the personal nature of the project, offering fans a chance to connect with the story’s real-life inspiration.

The book has since been praised for its warm, lyrical prose and illustrations that center Black fatherhood — cementing “Just the Two of Us” as a multi-medium tribute to intentional parenting.

Ultimately, for Will, the track wasn’t just about raising his son. It was about raising the bar for how fathers, especially Black fathers, are represented in music. This Father’s Day, it remains as powerful as ever: A tear-conjuring, joy-filled blueprint for showing up as a dad, one verse at a time.