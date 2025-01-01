Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Pretty Girls” video Image Alt Will Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Will Smith drops off a colorful visual for his latest single, “Pretty Girls.”

The track appears on his new album, Based on a True Story, his first full-length release in 20 years.

Smith is set to launch his first-ever headlining tour across Europe, Morocco, and the U.K. this summer.

On Friday (June 13), Will Smith released a new visual for “Pretty Girls,” an upbeat offering produced by OmArr and Lexoskeleton. The music video, directed by Conor Cunningham, featured a comedic setup in a therapy session before transitioning into a full performance, with Smith rapping about his admiration for attractive women. The lighthearted clip concluded with both the artist and the therapist dancing on a desk.

“Pretty Girls” is the latest track from Smith’s fifth studio album, Based on a True Story, which was released back in March. The album marked his first full-length release in two decades and included 14 songs with contributions from the likes of DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, Jac Ross, and more. Other singles from the album include “Beautiful Scars,” “First Love,” “Work of Art,” and “You Can Make It.”

Will Smith announces first-ever solo tour across Morocco, Europe, and the U.K.

To support the new album, Smith announced the “Based on a True Story Tour,” his first-ever headliner as a solo music artist. The tour begins with a festival appearance on June 25 at Mawazine in Rabat, Morocco, followed by stops in France, Italy, Germany, and more. The tour also includes performances at events like the France’s POSITIV Festival and Spain’s Dreambeach.

“You Can Make It” reaches No. 1 on Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart

As confirmed via press release, Smith recently returned to the top of the Billboard charts with his inspirational single “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart and No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart.

He performed the track live for the first time at the 2024 BET Awards, delivering the song while surrounded by open flames in a circular pit. The performance featured appearances from Kirk Franklin and Chandler Moore, and it was one of several high-profile moments in Smith’s recent music comeback.