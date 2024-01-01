Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

BET premiered a full broadcast of the 2024 Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (Oct. 15), which took place in Las Vegas' Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub. The ceremony, which saw performances from Trina, Soulja Boy, 2 Chainz, GloRilla, and more, was taped earlier this month. Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, and Future were among the night's award winners.

The biggest champion overall was Kendrick Lamar. The Compton native earned 11 nominations, including for Live Performer, Hustler of the Year, and Best Featured Verse. From that, he took home a whopping eight trophies, with "Not Like Us" winning Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, and Impact Track.

Travis Scott was also honored with the "I Am Hip Hop" award, which was presented to him by Teyana Taylor and Tyla. Following a pre-recorded montage, the UTOPIA star thanked his loved ones and provided the viewers with some inspirational words. “I come from this generation where they considered us nowhere near Hip Hop," he stated. "Every day, I try to push the sound. Coming in as a producer, nobody knew what I was trying to do, but I always had this idea and I had this vision, still to this day, to take this sound and take things to the next level. I’m just so glad that we made it this far."

Scott continued, "I come from Houston, TX, and we don’t have a lot of billboards, and we don’t have a lot of big advertisements to try to get us on our way. I just want to let everybody know where you come from, it doesn’t really matter. What goes on in your brain can take you to the next level and beyond. With true focus, true drive, and real surroundings, you can go wherever the f**k you want to go. I be feeling like, sometimes, people don’t give a f**k about me, so this is actually dope."

Check out a few other clips from the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards below.