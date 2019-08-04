Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Though Travis Scott may have started out as Kanye West’s protégé, contributing to the production process of Yeezus, he has undeniably shed that title and become one of Hip Hop’s most distinctive personas.

Throughout the years, the Houston-bred artist’s discography has effortlessly combined psychedelic rap with trap elements, providing out-of-body experiences for his listeners.

Each one of Scott’s many albums has showcased his different strengths, further proving his evolution as an artist. His discography ranges from collaborative works like JACKBOYS, which contributed to the uprising of his record label, Cactus Jack, to solo projects such as UTOPIA that radiated star power.

REVOLT has ranked the rapper’s albums, which was no easy task since La Flame’s portfolio is filled with timeless bangers that have contributed to his mainstream success. Check out the list below.

6. Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho

Huncho Jack, composed of Scott and Quavo, dropped a 13-track project. While the 2017 collaboration was highly anticipated given both artists’ individual successes, many critics and fans felt that there was a lack of cohesiveness. Fans thought it would’ve easily been a chart-topper, considering both stars were two of rap’s most turnt MCs at the time and worked with each other before. Nonetheless, the dark and reserved LP did not meet expectations. Albeit, features from the other two-thirds of Migos, Offset and the late Takeoff, aided the project’s trap components.

5. JACKBOYS

Aiming to showcase the talent within the Cactus Jack Records label, JACKBOYS was a compilation album that featured an abundance of experimental sounds. Songs like “GANG GANG” and “OUT WEST” were perfect examples, as their thrilling beats kept fans wanting more. What was missing from this project though, was depth, according to listeners. With only seven records, it was difficult for fans to fully grasp what artists like Sheck Wes and Don Toliver could do. Despite the criticism, JACKBOYS undoubtedly proved that Scott has an impeccable eye for identifying talent.

4. Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

La Flame’s second studio album came out in 2016, and as his label described, it captured the rapper “flying free, enjoying the spoils of fame and spotting the pitfalls.” Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight played a pivotal role in the artist’s career, as records like “goosebumps” and “pick up the phone” cemented Scott as a major force to be reckoned with in the industry. While it has received much praise, some critics believed a few of the tracks were too long and distracted from its cadence. Despite the critique, the project featured talents such as Blac Youngsta, Bryson Tiller, André 3000 and Young Thug, and marked a milestone in the trajectory of Scott’s career.

3. UTOPIA

It took five years for Scott to release an album after 2018’s ASTROWORLD, and he did not disappoint. Boasting 19 songs and featuring an abundance of A-List performers, UTOPIA was a thrilling and riveting body of work. While Scott returned to his dark trap vibe in the project, listeners pointed out that it still didn’t shy away from the utilization of raging beat switches and trippy melodies. Generally, UTOPIA was a cohesive album that caught and kept the attention of thousands.

2. ASTROWORLD

ASTROWORLD was easily one of La Flame’s best releases to date. Named after an old theme park in his hometown of Houston, Texas, it featured more personal lyrics and took a deep dive into Scott’s life. From discussing the trials of his romantic relationships on “COFFEE BEAN” to paying homage to a legendary DJ in “R.I.P. SCREW,” Scott offered fans a level of insight that wasn’t present in previous albums. Aside from lyrics, the undertones on ASTROWORLD cannot, and should not, be ignored. With Stevie Wonder ripping away at the harmonica on “STOP TRYING TO BE GOD” and The Weeknd delivering emotion-filled vocals on “WAKE UP,” there were just too many positives grouped into this 17-record ensemble.

1. Rodeo

It's always hard to top your very first release, especially when it comes with as much success and accreditation as Rodeo. In 2015, Scott brought his longtime vision of a prominent debut project to life and instantly became a breakout superstar. Through the combination of gritty sounds and inward-looking lyricism — along with collabs with some of the industry’s finest — Rodeo should be categorized as one of the most influential works from the past decade. Praised for its production and steady progression of each song , listeners fell in love with its futuristic sound and Scott’s ability to showcase raw emotion while still creating mosh pit music.