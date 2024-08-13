Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images and 305pics/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sauce Walka and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Aug. 13), "The Breakfast Club" unveiled their latest interview with Sauce Walka, who is currently promoting his Saucefather 2 project. During the hourlong conversation, Charlamagne Tha God mentioned Drake, who the Houston rapper previously claimed was "using our culture for lyrical content" several years ago. The two artists were reportedly seen on much better terms during a run-in back in April.

"If my whole city would've supported what I was on back then for the reasons that I did it then, we would've got the same reaction that Kendrick Lamar in California did," he said in reference to the Compton star's scathing "Not Like Us" single. "New York is the same way. If somebody was to come to New York and try to appropriate New York culture and style, and not give back to it... Nobody does that in f**king New York. Nobody comes to New York and acts like a battle rapper, or acts like a lyricist, or acts like a drill rapper."

Playing devil's advocate, Charlamagne mentioned what he felt was Houston's love for the OVO frontman and his connection to J. Prince. "I'm a J. Prince too. What my word [is], is the law," Walka expressed in response. "Why did Drake not have [a] bunch of records with Houston artists? You've been doing that with Atlanta. It's seven, eight, nine, 15 artists that you got songs with in Atlanta." While he did acknowledge that H-Town heavyweights like Travis Scott have collaborated with Drake, Walka made it clear that lesser-known talent haven't received the same opportunity.

Back in 2014, Drake launched Houston Appreciation Weekend, a massive event that's returned to the Texas city several times over. More recently, multiple outlets like HOT 96.9 Boston have shared what appeared to be Drizzy's Texas identification card, seemingly confirming that he's officially a resident of the Lone Star State.