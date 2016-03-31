Image Image Credit Tommaso Boddi / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

In December 2010, a new generation was formed when Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” was created. Selected to host the new morning radio show were Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, who was replaced this year by comedian Jess Hilarious after her departure in 2022. Unknown to the initial three, the mash-up of their talents would breed one of the most talked about radio broadcasts to date. They disrupted Black culture in an innovative way that led them to become nationally syndicated in more than 90 markets nationwide. They’ve made a significant impact in the media realm and have had some unforgettable moments with celebrities throughout the years.

Below are six moments that live rent-free in a lot of viewers’ and listeners’ heads.

1. Birdman

In 2016, the co-founder of Cash Money Records had an interview scheduled with the morning show crew. Before the sit-down started, things went left when the record executive walked in the room. The atmosphere immediately shifted because the New Orleans native wanted to ensure he’s not to be played with and they need to “put some respect” on his name.

“I want to start this s**t off straight telling all three of y’all stop playing with my name,” Birdman told the three hosts. “Stop playing with my f**king name, period.”

Confused at the animosity the rapper had, Charlamagne pressed him about it once the show started, which caused him to leave the station, making it the shortest interview in the show’s history.

2. Gucci Mane

After serving three years behind bars, the Atlanta rapper visited Power 105.1’s headquarters for an interview. During the interview, there was a discussion about his first time on the radio show and how some people were scared of his mere presence when Charlamagne shared that the rapper “had a pistol on him.” Yee chimed in to share that she wasn’t scared when she was in the studio with him because he was always “nice and polite and kind” to her.

“I don’t believe what she saying. She frontin,’” Gucci Mane responded to her statement. “You were terrified and you know you was.”

The “So Icy” rapper then shared that the two “already had a history.” This led Charlamagne to ask whether they had sexual relations or not. They both denied that being the case, but the rapper clarified that Yee allegedly did try to hook up with him. This is when things took a turn because the pair started going back and forth on whether the allegations were true or not.

3. Soulja Boy

The superproducer had one of the most entertaining interviews on the show since he’s an animated storyteller. During a 2019 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the trendsetter claimed he had the “biggest comeback” of 2018 due to some business moves he made.

"I had the biggest come back of 2018 big facts," he wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. He continued in another post, saying he "Signed a record deal. Did four new tv shows and signed an endorsement deal with Fashion Nova release my own smart watch and video game console n**gaz thought it was over for me after all that beef shit. Never count a real one out! I’m up 20 M’s!”

Charlamagne and DJ Envy challenged him when they shared their opinion on the topic, proposing Meek Mill had the biggest comeback of that year. This led to the viral moment of him saying, “Drakeee? Drake? The n**ga that got bodied by Pusha T? The n**ga that’s hiding his kid from the world but his world want to hide from the kid? Aubrey Graham in the wheelchair? Drake?”

4. Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique was named the “Donkey of the Day” for filing a racial and discrimination lawsuit against Netflix and calling for a boycott after the streaming platform offered her significantly less than her comedian counterparts, specifically newcomer at the time Amy Schumer. Two weeks later, she appeared on the radio show to discuss what was said regarding her situation with the company, which had been settled. During the interview, she called out and corrected Charlamagne for his lack of research and perspective on the matter. The actor also called out his co-host for being a woman fighting the same battle but not giving grace or the benefit of the doubt.

5. Tyrese

In 2023, the radio personality and R&B singer hashed out underlying tension on-air due to his grievances with the hosts, specifically DJ Envy. In the vulnerable discussion, Tyrese shared how he felt their friendship was unequally yoked given how he supported the DJ and his wife compared to the lack of support he received during his difficult divorce.

6. K. Michelle

After an appearance that rappers Maino and Uncle Murda did at “The Breakfast Club” to promote a joint mixtape where they made a derogatory comment about K. Michelle’s private parts, the singer came up to the radio station. The controversial commentary came up and the former reality TV star addressed Yee for egging the two New York natives on in the situation as another woman herself.