Image
Image Credit
Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images, CBS Photo Archive/Contributor via Getty Images, and Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Tracee Ellis Ross, Morris Chestnut, and Angela Bassett
Image Size
landscape-medium
Image Position
center

Key Takeaways

Some people seem to defy time itself — and Black Hollywood has plenty of proof. Across decades, these actors, musicians, and cultural icons haven’t just aged gracefully; they’ve evolved, radiating the same energy that made audiences fall in love with them in the first place. From the effortlessly cool charm of Larenz Tate to the eternal glow of Gabrielle Union, each of these stars continues to embody what it means to age like fine wine: More refined, confident, and magnetic with every passing year.

What makes their longevity even more impressive is that it’s not just about looks. Their careers, influence, and self-awareness have deepened in ways that make them feel even more iconic now than when they first broke out. Whether it’s Angela Bassett commanding the screen or Brandy rediscovering her musical roots, these legends prove that getting older isn’t something to fight. It’s something to master.

Here’s to the timeless Black stars whose glow-up never stopped. It’s all living proof that “Black don’t crack” isn’t just a saying.

1. Gabrielle Union

Image
Image Credit
Jim Smeal/Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Gabrielle Union
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Decades after Bring It On, her flawless skin and radiant confidence make it hard to tell the difference between then and now.

2. Bianca Lawson

Image
Image Credit
Ron Galella/Contributor via Getty Images and Stephanie Augello/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Bianca Lawson
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Still playing high schoolers well into her 40s (partly joking), she’s the living embodiment of eternal youth on screen.

3. Larenz Tate

Image
Image Credit
Raymond Boyd/Contributor via Getty Images and Sergi Alexander/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Bianca Lawson
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

His boyish charm and smooth demeanor haven’t aged a day since Love Jones, only grown more magnetic.

4. Angela Bassett

Image
Image Credit
Ron Galella/Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Angela Bassett
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Her regal poise, sculpted arms, and unshakable grace continue to define what ageless Black excellence looks like.

5. Brandy

Image
Image Credit
Al Pereira/Contributor via Getty Images and Valerie Macon/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Brandy
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

From “Moesha” to modern stages, her soft glow and timeless smile make her beauty feel both nostalgic and new.

6. Sanaa Lathan

Image
Image Credit
Patrick McMullan/Contributor via Getty Images and Astrid Stawiarz/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Sanaa Lathan
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Still effortlessly captivating, she’s proof that elegance and confidence never go out of style.

7. Alicia Keys

Image
Image Credit
Anthony Barboza/Contributor via Getty Images and NBC/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Alicia Keys
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

With her no-makeup glow and soulful aura, she makes natural beauty look revolutionary at every age.

8. Queen Latifah

Image
Image Credit
Images Press/Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Queen Latifah
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Radiant, confident, and endlessly stylish, she carries her age like royalty — fitting for one of Hip Hop’s most iconic queens.

9. Regina Hall

Image
Image Credit
J. Vespa/Contributor via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Regina Hall
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Her youthful energy and glowing skin could fool anyone into thinking Scary Movie came out last year.

10. Morris Chestnut

Image
Image Credit
Ron Galella, Ltd./Contributor via Getty Images and Gary Gershoff/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Morris Chestnut
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

The maturity just makes him smoother — his classic good looks only sharpen with time.

11. Michael Ealy

Image
Image Credit
Jim Spellman/Contributor via Getty Images and John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Michael Ealy
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Those hypnotic blue eyes still melt hearts like it’s the turn of the century, proving charm really doesn’t expire.

12. Boris Kodjoe

Image
Image Credit
Ron Galella/Contributor via Getty Images and Bryan Bedder/Athlos/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Boris Kodjoe
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Always camera-ready, his ageless physique and warm smile feel carved straight from marble.

13. Tracee Ellis Ross

Image
Image Credit
Ron Galella/Contributor via Getty Images and Leon Bennett/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Tracee Ellis Ross
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

With her luminous skin and joyful energy, Tracee Ellis Ross radiates self-love that only deepens with time.

14. Blair Underwood

Image
Image Credit
Gareth Cattermole/Contributor via Getty Images and NBC/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Blair Underwood
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

The very definition of suave. His presence grows richer and more refined with every decade.