Fans of ‘90s television who love a nostalgic moment may be happy to know that Brandy is open to taking a trip down memory lane and reconnecting with her “Moesha” cast. The singer starred in the series as the titular character throughout its six-season run from 1996 to 2001.

In recent years, iconic shows such as “Martin,” “Girlfriends” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” have each managed to band together their actors, but “Moesha” is among the shortlist of Black-led programs from that era of sitcoms that has not experienced a similar moment. At least not yet, as Brandy recently revealed she is open to the possibility.

“I would actually love that,” she told Page Six when asked if she would ever consider doing a one-off reunion special of sorts. “I haven’t seen the cast in a long time. I would love to see everybody, see how everybody’s doing, and see what everybody is up to," adding, “I’m so supportive of everybody. I haven’t talked to anybody, but I’m very supportive.”

If the reunion does come to fruition, two key members of the cast will be sorely missed: Lamont Bentley and Yvette Wilson, who played Hakeem Campbell and Andell Wilkerson, respectively. Bentley passed away at the age of 31 in a single-vehicle car crash in the Los Angeles area in 2005. Wilkerson was 48 years old when she succumbed to health ailments, including cervical cancer and kidney issues, in 2012.

The production was rounded out by Sheryl Lee Ralph, who portrayed Moesha’s stepmother Dee; William Allen Young, as the teen’s father Frank Mitchell; Marcus T. Paul, as her younger brother Myles; her real-life brother Ray J played her character’s half-brother Dorian Long; and actresses Star Jackson and Countess Vaughn as friends Niecey Jackson and Kimberly Parker.

Brandy was recently in the headlines amid her brother’s efforts to drum up demand for her and Monica to share the stage again. Despite his well-intentioned banter about the ladies co-headlining a tour, nothing of the sort had been discussed with “The Boy is Mine” artists, a fact that Monica made clear when she asked kindly that the "Wait a Minute" singer hold off on riling up fanbases.