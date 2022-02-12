Image Image Credit Getty Images / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Brandy, William Allen Young, Yvette Wilson, Shar Jackson, Ray J, Marcus T. Paulk, Lamont Bentley and Sheryl Lee Ralph

“Moesha” was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 1990s. So, what are the castmates up to now?

For those who may not know, the iconic series was centered around a teenage girl from LA juggling school, friendships and romance. Moesha, the namesake of the show, also learned to adapt to her father’s new wife. The American sitcom authentically captured the Black household and how teenagers navigate everyday challenges.

For six seasons, fans eagerly tuned in for laughter, fun and relationship challenges between Moesha and Q. Her boy-crazy best friend Kimberly “Kim” Parker will never be forgotten, and neither will her homies, Hakeem and Niecy. While the sitcom was fictional, the relatable challenges each character experienced had us falling for them episode after episode. Below, check out what they are up to now.

1. Moesha (Brandy Norwood)

Brandy released her self-titled debut album in 1994 with hits “I Wanna Be Down” and “Baby” all before her acting debut on “Moesha.” Brandy has had chart-topping smashes with guest artists such as Queen Latifah, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte and many more.

In 2002, MTV aired a documentary, Brandy: Special Delivery, that detailed the birth of her daughter, Sy’Rai. The Vocal Bible went on to act as the first Black Cinderella alongside the late great Whitney Houston, who played her Fairy Godmother. Her album releases continued with Afrodisiac, Human, Two Eleven, B7, and more. In 2023, the artist released her first-ever Christmas album, where she sang alongside her daughter. After that, she starred in Netflix’s original film Best Christmas Ever alongside Heather Graham.

2. Frank (William Allen Young)

William Allen Young, who played Moesha’s dad, went on to star in the series “Good Luck Charlie” from 2010 to 2014. He also had several appearances in the show “Code Black,” “The Game,” “Nip/Tuck” and “CSI.” In 2019, Young played Carl alongside Tatyana Ali in the Lifetime movie Christmas Hotel. He is also the founder of the Young Center for Academic and Cultural Enrichment.

3. Myles (Marcus T. Paulk)

Another unforgettable character was Myles (Marcus T. Paulk) playing the little brother to Moesha. Paulk also appeared on “Me and the Boys,” “Thea,” “Grace,” “Under Fire” and “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Paulk began making his mark on big screens as a supporting character in Safety Patrol. In 2005, he starred alongside Bow Wow in the blockbuster film Roll Bounce and then went on to appear in a few recurring episodes of “Black-ish.” Paulk has since started his own casting and modeling agency, VVS Models.

4. Hakeem (Lamont Bentley)

In addition to playing the role of Hakeem, the love interest of Kim, on “Moesha,” Lamont Bentley also took on the role in “The Parkers.” He went on to play in films like Tales from the Hood and The Wash. Sadly, in 2005, Bentley was killed in a car accident in Ventura County. He is survived by two daughters.

5. Niecy (Shar Jackson)

Starring as Niecy, one of Moesha’s closest friends, Shar Jackson went on to appear in the spin-off “The Parkers” and 1997’s Good Burger, alongside Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Most will also remember her as Kevin Federline’s ex with whom she had two children, in addition to her two kids from a previous relationship. In 2023, she appeared in Good Burger 2.

6. Dee (Sheryl Lee Ralph)

Sheryl Lee Ralph played the stepmom in “Moesha,” and is also known for her 1981 role in Broadway’s “Dreamgirls.” She received a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for said performance. Moreover, in addition to her various on-screen gigs over the years, Ralph continued to trailblaze. Her role as Barbara in “Abbott Elementary” made her the second Black woman to receive an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

7. Kimberly (Countess Vaughn)

Kim, played by Countess Vaughn, appeared in “Moesha” as the boy-crazed best friend. Vaughn went on to star in “The Parkers,” and the spin-off ended up becoming yet another classic sitcom. She has also appeared in “Celebrity Fit Club,” “Celebrity Rap Superstar,” and “Hollywood Divas.”

8. Q (Fredro Starr)

After playing Q, Moesha’s love interest, Fredro Starr portrayed the memorable Malakai in Save the Last Dance. As a member of Hip Hop group Onyx, he trailblazed in the music industry in the 1990s. He appeared in “CSI: Miami,” “The Wire,” and “Law and Order,” to name a few of his many on-screen roles. Most recently, he was spotted promoting his contributions to Affion Crockett’s A Hip Hop Story, which was released earlier this month.

9. Dorian (Ray J)

Following his role on “Moesha,” Ray J played D-Mack on “One on One.” His talents landed him appearances on “The Proud Family” and on his own dating reality show, “For the Love of Ray J.” He has also made his mark on the music and tech industries. Ray J has hits alongside his sister Brandy, Hip Hop living legend Lil’ Kim, and many more. You can also spot him on contemporary reality TV shows like “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” and competition series like VERZUZ.

10. Andell (Yvette Wilson)

Outside of “Moesha,” Yvette Wilson played in the sitcom “The Parkers” before her untimely passing of cervical cancer. Wilson starred in Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy Jam,” House Party 2, House Party 3 and Friday. She also shared the screen alongside Janet Jackson in Poetic Justice.