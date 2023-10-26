A viral debate has been brewing with celebrities weighing in alongside other social media users. The question is whether you would take $500,000 or share a meal with JAY-Z. The topic has been hashed out on the internet since 2021, but it got new life this week when Hov, himself, fielded the question from Gayle King on her morning show.

The Roc Nation founder stated that the smart choice would be to take the cash. In his opinion, he shares his wisdom in his music, so any education he could impart is already freely available in his discography. He stated, “It’s all there if [you] piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, for what it is. It’s all there.”

On IG, Ray J was blunt when posting his response to the question. He stated his belief that relationships were much more valuable than money and he would have taken the dinner.