Over the past few days, “CBS Mornings” released teaser clips from correspondent Gayle King’s interview with JAY-Z. Today (Oct. 26), viewers were able to check out the first part of that conversation, which saw him opening up about his relationship with daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

“Blue, she be fronting on me a little bit, but I catch her in the corner,” joked JAY-Z when asked if he’s considered a hip father. “Now she asks me if this is cool, you know, her sneakers or whatever she’s wearing. She’s come back. But there was a time, like, ‘Dad!’ I was like, ‘I’m cool, I don’t know what you’re saying.'”

Elsewhere, he spoke on the possibilities of releasing new music. “I already [used the word ‘retirement’ in the past], I can’t do that ever again. I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important,” he explained. “I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

JAY-Z then used his most recent album, the critically acclaimed 4:44, as an example. “[That album] was a personal story, but the amount of vulnerability in there allowed for a lot of people to explore the space,” the billionaire mogul stated. Released in 2017, 4:44 was a sonic journey into JAY-Z’s personal life, specifically regarding his marriage to Beyoncé and relationships with his mother, Gloria Carter, and his children. The LP — his 13th — both topped the Billboard 200 and earned a double platinum certification.

Check out part one of JAY-Z’s “CBS Mornings” interview with Gayle King below. The second installment premieres on the show this Friday (Oct. 27).