When you think about quality music, especially from the OGs today, JAY-Z is one of the first artists who come to mind. His music career in its earlier stages was nothing short of phenomenal, and it seems his pen only gets more potent with time as his 2017 album, 4:44, was a defining time in hip hop.

This week, the Roc Nation general has once again called out the Grammys, but this time, for snubbing his 13th studio album. In a recent sit-down with Elliott Wilson yesterday (Feb. 6), Hov detailed his sentiments on the matter, stating that it was a missed moment.

Welp, enjoy seeing this Jay-Z performance because this is probably the last time we’ll see The Carters there. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 6, 2023

“In that moment, I was like, ‘They missed the opportunity’ because people emulate success,” JAY-Z told Wilson. “In that moment, that album, 4:44, was a moment for us to say, ‘Hip hop is viewed as a young man’s sport. Now here is this album that could take us into the next sphere.’ I feel like they missed the moment.” He continued, “I didn’t feel bad for myself because I know it’s the Grammys — I probably won some joints I shouldn’t have won, and I probably lost some joints I should’ve won. That’s the way it goes, so I actually had a party. I had a great time staying out until six in the morning.”

The album was nominated for eight awards at the 2018 ceremony, including three nods (Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year) in four of the biggest categories, but JAY walked away with nothing. On the 2018 record “APES**T” with Queen Bey from their collaborative album, Everything is Love, JAY-Z addressed the snubs and torched the Recording Academy with the line: “Tell the Grammy’s f**k that zero for eight s**t / Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apes**t?”