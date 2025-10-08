Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Morris Chestnut attends a “Watson” event in Monaco Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

During CultureCon 2025, REVOLT sat down with Morris Chestnut to discuss his latest chapter: “Watson.” The CBS series, created by Craig Sweeny, reimagines Sherlock Holmes’ loyal companion as a modern-day doctor leading a Pittsburgh clinic that solves complex medical mysteries. It’s a sharp, character-driven blend of intellect and empathy, anchored by Chestnut’s commanding yet vulnerable performance as Dr. John Watson.

The veteran actor spoke candidly about what audiences can expect from the show’s second season. The conversation also stretched beyond the operating room — from Chestnut’s reflections on his career to his favorite JAY-Z tracks and the advice he’d offer his younger self. The result was a grounded, genuine exchange that balanced laughter, reflection, and reverence for the craft. Check it out below.

Your role in “Watson” is complex, peculiar, and very entertaining. It's not your typical medical drama. What can fans expect from “Watson” this season?

I think fans can expect a heightened mystery, heightened relationship. I think one of the things that we’re doing this year... we’re focusing more on relationships, and not just with us, but with all of the characters and I feel that everything is heightened.

Do you have anything in common with your character, John Watson?

No, I don’t. Not at all. I can’t even spell medicine. You know, it’s tough. I still don’t understand. Craig Sweeny, our showrunner, he’s very smart. He can be a Mensa. Seriously. He probably is and I don’t know about it, but he’s a very smart guy and the character is very complex.

One of the things that I would say that I have in common with Watson is just caring for people in general. He cares for his patients. He cares for the people in his life. So that would be one of the things I [have in common].

“Reasonable Doubt” draws inspiration from JAY-Z’s incomparable discography. Do you have a favorite Hov song or album?

Wow. I mean, I have so many songs that I love from Hov... Two of my JAY-Z songs [are] “Song Cry” and “All I Need.” Love those two.

You’re a film icon who’s played opposite so many incredible talents. Which project or projects would you rank as your personal best — and why?

You know what? It’s really challenging because I know when people watch the projects, they think of what the end product is. But I think of projects [like] what my experience was on set. So, it’s different. And I think one of my best experiences was my first time in New York working for a couple of months, and that was on The Best Man. Oddly enough, it was [when] one of JAY-Z’s albums first came out. We were playing that at lunch all the time. So, that was one of my favorite experiences.

But all of them, they’re kind of like kids. I take a little bit from all of them. Even some of the negative experiences.

One thing you would tell young Morris?

One thing I would tell young Morris... I would tell him to enjoy the journey. At that time, I wanted to play sports. When I look back on it, it happened so fast. And then, getting into this game, it’s so challenging because as soon as we’re hired, we already know we’re going to be fired. You know, there’s only so many “Law & Orders” or “Grey’s Anatomies” where you’re going to be employed for 20 years. So, it’s a constant hustle, like, “Okay, I got this job. What’s the next job? What’s this? How am I going to get this job?” I’m on this TV show. I’m doing a movie for two months. And, you know, then [I’m] going to be unemployed. So, I would say enjoy the journey a little bit more.”

Check out a clip from REVOLT’s exclusive sit-down with Morris Chestnut below.