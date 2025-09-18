Image
American rapper, songwriter, and record executive Memphis Bleek and American rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and media proprietor Jay-Z, pose for a portrait during a Def Jam Island Records party circa 1998 in New York, New York.
Key Takeaways

Before Memphis Bleek became one of JAY-Z’s most loyal protégés, he nearly took a different path. On a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay,” the Brooklyn rapper reflected on a pivotal moment from his youth in the Marcy Houses when Hov literally threw his drug pack away and gave him the cash instead.

“I remember a day I was in the building actually thinking I was gon’ be Nino Brown. And JAY came through… He like, ‘Yo, what you doing?’ And I'm like, ‘You know, I'm [trying] to get money. I'm [trying] to be like y’all… You know, lights off in the crib. I gotta make sure mine is straight,’” Bleek recalled. “He like, ‘Let me see what you're working with.’ So, I show him my pack. Like, ‘Yeah. I'm getting money.’ He took it and threw it… So, I'm like, ‘Yo, bro, bro, I needed that… That was a thousand-dollar pack. I need it.’ And he was like, ‘Man, don’t be out here.’ He gave me a thousand dollars [from his] pocket, and he was like, ‘I better not catch you in the building selling drugs no more. You gotta better future than this.’ Straight up.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Skep02BJYJA

Bleek added that although he and JAY-Z aren’t blood brothers, he was raised by Hov alongside Dame Dash, Biggs, Clark Kent, and his cousin Bee High. The intervention came at a time when Bleek idolized Nino Brown, the infamous drug lord from the 1991 hit film New Jack City.

The quiet generosity of JAY-Z

JAY-Z’s reputation for looking out for others extends far beyond his inner circle. As previously reported by REVOLT, Houston legend Scarface recently revealed that both JAY-Z and DJ Khaled “chucked me a lifeline” when he was battling COVID-19 and kidney failure. Tina Knowles has also praised her son-in-law’s generosity, saying, “People really have no idea what JAY-Z does on the regular to help others.”