Key Takeaways

Scarface is giving flowers to two music heavyweights who helped him when he needed it most.

During a “Club Shay Shay” episode released Thursday (Aug. 14), the Houston rap legend told Shannon Sharpe that JAY-Z and DJ Khaled quietly came through for him when he was struggling financially and battling serious health issues.

“Remember when I caught the COVID and kidney failure and all that? Yeah, JAY-Z chucked me a lifeline… DJ Khaled chucked me a lifeline, so can’t nobody tell me s**t about JAY-Z and DJ Khaled because they chucked me a lifeline,” Scarface said. “I’m thankful. I wasn’t working. So, shoutout to Hov and DJ Khaled… [JAY-Z] do that big brother s**t, you know?”

The clip later made its way to Tina Knowles’ Instagram page. The mother-in-law of JAY-Z reposted the interview and praised her “Houston brother” Scarface while highlighting her son-in-law’s generosity. “Repost: People really have no idea what JAY-Z does on the regular, to help others! Quietly telling no one about it! I’m always in awe of his kindness and generosity!! His often and unwavering willingness to give back to other [artists] to move the culture forward! The info about any of this has never come from his lips. That is why he is blessed. Sooo happy that our Houston brother, the genius that is Scarface, is doing well,” she wrote.

Scarface’s battle with COVID-19 and kidney failure

Back in March 2020, Scarface, born Brad Jordan, contracted COVID-19, which led to severe complications. “COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he told Fox DC in June 2020. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”

In October 2020, he made a public plea for a kidney donor on X. By August 2021, his son, Christopher Jordan, stepped up and successfully donated his kidney at the Texas Medical Center. “What a journey it’s been. Surgery went well. My dad is [thriving,] kidney is working great!!!!” Christopher shared on Instagram at the time.