Back in August, Scarface took to Instagram to reveal his admission to a hospital for an unknown condition. "Ouch. Grateful," he wrote on the platform next to an image of himself bedridden in an intensive care unit.

On Tuesday (Oct. 8), he shared a positive update for fans and confirmed what happened regarding the health scare. "Six weeks ago, I underwent open heart surgery. To be upright and smiling today shows you that God ain't nothing to play with,” he stated. “Again, I say I’m grateful. It could’ve went either way, yet I’m still alive." The Houston rap veteran also shared pics alongside Kool Moe Dee, Roxanne Shanté, and others from the 2025 Grandmaster Awards. The second annual Hip Hop event went down in Las Vegas on Saturday (Oct. 5).

As REVOLT previously reported, Scarface found himself on the mend following a battle with COVID-19 in 2020. "[It] attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back," he told FOX 26 Houston at the time. "I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”

The "Smile" rapper also spoke to Willie D about the harrowing experience. "It’s the craziest s**t I’ve ever done and seen in my life," he told his Geto Boys compadre. "I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the s**t in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have no food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile, bro.”

In 2021, he received a kidney donation from his son and tour manager, Christopher Jordan, after suffering organ failure. "Pops and I post-surgery headed home. Still kind of surreal... Love you, pop!" Jordan wrote in a heartfelt post on social media.