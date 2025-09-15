Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z, Meek Mill, The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The REFORM Alliance Gala raised over $20 million to support criminal justice reform initiatives.

Celebrity guests included Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Funds will support REFORM’s programs, including job fairs, policy advocacy, and community outreach.

On Saturday (Sept. 13), REFORM Alliance hosted its second Casino Night & Gala at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City and raised more than $20 million for criminal justice reform. With founders Michael Rubin, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter (who was spotted in the gambling room with cigar in hand), and Meek Mill leading the initiative, the black-tie event once again drew leaders from music, business, sports, and politics to advance the nonprofit’s mission.

REFORM Alliance was launched in 2019 to address probation and parole practices that affect millions of Americans. Since then, the organization has helped pass 22 bipartisan bills in 12 states, directly impacting over 850,000 people. Reforms include shortening probation terms, reducing technical violations, and preventing unnecessary incarceration. A short film shown during the gala highlighted individual stories, including James Severe, who described how REFORM’s work allowed him to find stability and pursue his career.

The gala combined fundraising with entertainment. Kevin Hart served as host, while attendees included Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Robert Kraft, Cameron Diaz, Jayson Tatum, Odell Beckham Jr., and other public figures.

REFORM Casino Night Gala Auction and Celebrity Performances

The auction generated millions with items such as a George Condo painting ($3.4 million), a golf outing with Tom Brady at Michael Jordan’s Grove XXIII club ($1.8 million), and a private Megan Thee Stallion concert ($600,000).

Music was a central part of the evening. The Weeknd performed a rousing set of his biggest hits while surprise appearances from the likes of Quavo, DJ Khaled, and Ice Spice extended the entertainment. The night concluded with a blackjack tournament inside Fanatics Sportsbook, where Andrew Ramus secured the $1 million prize. Because REFORM’s board covers all administrative expenses, 100 percent of proceeds from the gala go directly toward programming, including grassroots outreach, job fairs, and legislative advocacy.

