Key Takeaways

Beyoncé featured BigXThaPlug's "The Largest" during an interlude on her "Cowboy Carter Tour."

The Dallas rapper said the moment made him feel instantly embraced by the Beyhive.

He believes the exposure will grow his audience and expand his reach beyond Texas.

Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug earned a major Beyoncé co-sign after she featured his track "The Largest" during an interlude on her "Cowboy Carter Tour", putting Texas rap in the spotlight.

Born Xavier Landrum, the 27-year-old told the USA Today Network that the moment made him feel instantly embraced as a new member of the Beyhive, joking that he didn't have to apply or learn Beyoncé's entire discography before joining.

"I got to skip all of that and just be in the Beyhive, so I’m forever grateful and blessed for that for sure," he said.

Fans are still catching their breath after Beyoncé wrapped her "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour" in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 26), following a 32-show run across nine cities in the U.S. and Europe.

The finale featured a highly anticipated reunion performance with Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Check out our coverage of the iconic moment here.

Inspired by rodeo culture and rich in genre-crossing sounds, the tour spotlighted rising and legendary Black country artists, echoing the themes of her record-breaking March 2024 album Cowboy Carter.

BigXThaPlug, whose genre-fluid music has landed him on stages including Coachella and CMA Fest, said Beyoncé's co-sign “not only signifies what I’m doing, but it shows that I’m not the only one that is willing to do it.”

Time in solitary confinement inspired his career

With two albums and several EPs, BigXThaPlug is prepping his next project — a mix of country, trap, and Hip Hop — and expects the Beyoncé effect to continue bringing him new listeners.

"Of course it's going crazy in the blogs right now, but as far as like streams and everything — they're listening right now, but I'm not going to see (the full effect) until like maybe three months from now," he told the USA Today Network. "Everything's going to spike up out of nowhere ... and I'm going to know exactly where it came from — the Beyhive."

BigXThaPlug's inclusion on the "Cowboy Carter Tour" isn't just a personal win — it highlights how Texas rap continues to gain national attention, with Beyoncé's support amplifying the movement.