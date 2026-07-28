Image Image Credit Thearon W. Henderson / Contributor via Getty Images, Michael Hirschuber / Stringer via Getty Images, Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images, and Michelle Farsi / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt The Golden State Valkyries mascot "Violet", a purple raven, performs during game against the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on August 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California, Chicago Sky mascot "Skye" runs off the court during a quarter break against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena on September 11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, Las Vegas Aces mascot BUCKET$ performs during the Aces' game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and New York Liberty mascot Big Ellie struts down the court during game against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center on April 25, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Aside from watching superstars like Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson, and many more take the court, the best part of WNBA games might just be the mascots.

Some are obviously more entertaining than others. The New York Liberty’s Ellie the Elephant needs almost no introduction, and chances are you’ve already seen her go viral on sports Twitter, now known as X. Then there are mascots like the Seattle Storm’s Doppler, the Connecticut Sun’s Blaze, and the Indiana Fever’s Freddy Fever, who, while admittedly fun to look at, still leave many of us wondering what exactly they’re supposed to be.

Ahead, REVOLT ranks 13 of the WNBA’s best mascots. We even included one that retired along the way but really made their mark on fans and their franchise during their time. Read on and see if you agree.

13. Seattle Storm’s Doppler

Image Image Credit Alika Jenner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doppler, the Seattle Storm mascot, gestures during the game against the Indiana Fever at Climate Pledge Arena on June 24, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. The Indiana Fever won 94-86. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We, like many WNBA fans, are not entirely sure what the Seattle Storm’s Doppler is supposed to be. Whether he’s a furry monster or something else entirely, the maroon-and-yellow mascot has an anemometer on top of his head and big white teeth (shout out to whoever keeps the league’s hype men and women camera-ready). In general, we wouldn't be mad at the Storm replacing him with a more current mascot.

12. Atlanta Dream’s Star

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Star, the Atlanta Dream mascot, entertains the crowd during the WNBA game between Atlanta and Phoenix on June 3, 2018 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Atlanta Dream by a score of 78 - 71 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The Falcons have Freddie Falcon, the Hawks have Harry the Hawk, and naturally, the Atlanta Dream once had — you guessed it — another furry bird as its mascot. The franchise retired Star in 2020, though WNBA fans didn’t seem too heartbroken about it. Unlike some of the more memorable mascots we’ll get to later, he was relatively forgettable and utilized one of the team’s least exciting colors. That being said, we’ll give Atlanta props for keeping the bird theme alive.

11. Connecticut Sun’s Blaze

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Blaze, the Connecticut Sun mascot, looks on before a WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun on July 28, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

With bright yellow and orange fur, the Connecticut Sun’s Blaze is meant to represent “the warmth and intensity of the Sun both on and off the court.” Color-wise, he’s pretty close. While his dance moves are impressive, Blaze still pales in comparison to many of the mascots we have up ahead.

10. Los Angeles Sparks’ Sparky

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Los Angeles Sparks mascot Sparky during the Chicago Sky versus the Los Angeles Sparks on June 9, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sparky feels like a mascot from a very different WNBA era, not that we’re holding it against him entirely. He has a purple mohawk, big muscles, and puppy-dog eyes you can spot from a mile away. Considering how long he’s been around, the Los Angeles Sparks would likely benefit a ton from either giving Sparky a puppy makeover or introducing a female mascot altogether, kind of like what the Chicago Sky did with their rebrand.

9. Indiana Fever’s Freddy Fever

Like a few mascots we’ve already mentioned, the Indiana Fever’s Freddy Fever is very much up for interpretation. Jamie Russell, the team’s associate director of game operations, explained, “I would say that’s up to one’s imagination. To us, he is the big Fever fan, but everyone has their own idea of what Freddy actually is, and I can’t say there is a specific thing we can pinpoint.” We’re ranking him a bit higher because he has a more energetic color palette and, well, the Fever have historically been one of the more exciting franchises to follow.

8. Washington Mystics’ Pax the Panda

Image Image Credit Mitchell Layton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Washington Mystics mascot Pax the Panda on the floor during a WNBA game against the Seattle Storm at CareFirst Arena on July 26, 2025 in Washington, DC Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

While many of us are still waiting for the Washington Mystics to win another championship, or at the very least, put together another serious playoff run, they do at least have a good, if relatively safe, mascot. Pax the Panda is a black-and-white panda, and that’s all there is to really say. We don’t love or hate the design, though we’ll admit he has some great dance moves, as seen here.

7. Phoenix Mercury’s Scorch

Image Image Credit Alex Slitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Scorch, mascot of the Phoenix Mercury, performs during the Skills Challenge & 3-Point Contest ahead of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We can appreciate that the Phoenix Mercury gave Scorch a full backstory instead of leaving us to wonder what he is or where he came from. Per the team’s website, he “hopped in his spaceship and followed his compass” to Phoenix’s The Valley on June 9, 2002. Basically, he looks like a purple space pup with big ears and a pointed snout. Not the greatest WNBA mascot, but definitely nowhere near boring or basic.

6. Las Vegas Aces’ BUCKET$

The WNBA’s only mascot with a dollar sign, or really any symbol, in his name, BUCKET$ has been with the Las Vegas Aces since the franchise arrived in 2018. The black-tailed jackrabbit, who also goes by Hare Jordan, is definitely one of the league’s more exciting mascots. Between the attention he received during the Aces’ title-winning years in 2022, 2023, and 2025 and his reputation amongst some as a fun troublemaker, WNBA fans seem to love him as much as we do.

5. Minnesota Lynx’s Prowl

Image Image Credit Steven Garcia / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mascot Prowl of the Minnesota Lynx waves to fans at Target Center on July 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The Minnesota Lynx’s Prowl is perhaps one of the most realistic-looking mascots in the W, and if nothing else, one of the best-dressed. There’s not much to complain about with the wild cat, who loves “chasing yarn balls around the arena” when he’s not busy hyping up Lynx fans.

4. Dallas Wings’ Lightning

Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt The mascot of the Dallas Wings dances before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Lightning was one of the WNBA's first female mascots, and she represents for the ladies very well! The Dallas Wings describe the mythical Pegasus as a “bold Southern diva” who we'd argue is one of the better-looking mascots in the W. For one thing, you can’t go wrong when your mascot is working the WNBA tunnel like the league's best-dressed players themselves.

3. Chicago Sky’s Skye the Lioness

Before there was Skye, there was Sky Guy, and thankfully, the team moved on from its superhero-esque mascot that never really made sense for a women’s basketball team. Debuted in 2024, Skye was created to “embody strength, feminine power, grace, and the courage to overcome obstacles.” Between the lashes and the blue hair, which the Chicago Sky have gotten creative with more than once, there’s so much to love about Skye the Lioness. Other teams, take note!

2. Golden State Valkyries’ Violet

Image Image Credit Thien-An Truong / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mascot Violet of the Golden State Valkyries performs during the second half at Chase Center on May 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

One big plus for newer franchises is getting to debut a good mascot right out of the gate. Unlike Chicago and New York, which have introduced and, for better or worse, retired mascots over the years, the Golden State Valkyries had the benefit of launching with a clearer sense of what works and what doesn’t. Their purple-hued raven, Violet, is full of personality, not overly realistic, and unlike certain others — cough, Doppler and Freddy Fever, cough — you can actually tell what she’s supposed to be.

1. New York Liberty's Ellie the Elephant

Who else could possibly be No. 1 on our list other than Ellie the Elephant? Previously described by REVOLT as having “energy, sass, and that New York edge,” Big Ellie has performed with Ciara and Lil Mama, made NYC mayors Eric Adams and Zohran Mamdani seem less famous just standing next to her, and become a red carpet regular. After all, if there’s any mascot who could leave the WNBA tomorrow and build a career elsewhere, it’s Ellie. Between the dance routines, the online antics, and the influencer-level fame, she’s in a league of her own. She's so loved, in fact, that her birthday inspired a hilarious 3-mascot linkup for the ages. We'd say they did Destiny's Child proud, but watch for yourself below.