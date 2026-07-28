Aside from watching superstars like Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson, and many more take the court, the best part of WNBA games might just be the mascots.
Some are obviously more entertaining than others. The New York Liberty’s Ellie the Elephant needs almost no introduction, and chances are you’ve already seen her go viral on sports Twitter, now known as X. Then there are mascots like the Seattle Storm’s Doppler, the Connecticut Sun’s Blaze, and the Indiana Fever’s Freddy Fever, who, while admittedly fun to look at, still leave many of us wondering what exactly they’re supposed to be.
Ahead, REVOLT ranks 13 of the WNBA’s best mascots. We even included one that retired along the way but really made their mark on fans and their franchise during their time. Read on and see if you agree.
13. Seattle Storm’s Doppler
We, like many WNBA fans, are not entirely sure what the Seattle Storm’s Doppler is supposed to be. Whether he’s a furry monster or something else entirely, the maroon-and-yellow mascot has an anemometer on top of his head and big white teeth (shout out to whoever keeps the league’s hype men and women camera-ready). In general, we wouldn't be mad at the Storm replacing him with a more current mascot.
12. Atlanta Dream’s Star
The Falcons have Freddie Falcon, the Hawks have Harry the Hawk, and naturally, the Atlanta Dream once had — you guessed it — another furry bird as its mascot. The franchise retired Star in 2020, though WNBA fans didn’t seem too heartbroken about it. Unlike some of the more memorable mascots we’ll get to later, he was relatively forgettable and utilized one of the team’s least exciting colors. That being said, we’ll give Atlanta props for keeping the bird theme alive.
11. Connecticut Sun’s Blaze
With bright yellow and orange fur, the Connecticut Sun’s Blaze is meant to represent “the warmth and intensity of the Sun both on and off the court.” Color-wise, he’s pretty close. While his dance moves are impressive, Blaze still pales in comparison to many of the mascots we have up ahead.
10. Los Angeles Sparks’ Sparky
Sparky feels like a mascot from a very different WNBA era, not that we’re holding it against him entirely. He has a purple mohawk, big muscles, and puppy-dog eyes you can spot from a mile away. Considering how long he’s been around, the Los Angeles Sparks would likely benefit a ton from either giving Sparky a puppy makeover or introducing a female mascot altogether, kind of like what the Chicago Sky did with their rebrand.
9. Indiana Fever’s Freddy Fever
Like a few mascots we’ve already mentioned, the Indiana Fever’s Freddy Fever is very much up for interpretation. Jamie Russell, the team’s associate director of game operations, explained, “I would say that’s up to one’s imagination. To us, he is the big Fever fan, but everyone has their own idea of what Freddy actually is, and I can’t say there is a specific thing we can pinpoint.” We’re ranking him a bit higher because he has a more energetic color palette and, well, the Fever have historically been one of the more exciting franchises to follow.
8. Washington Mystics’ Pax the Panda
While many of us are still waiting for the Washington Mystics to win another championship, or at the very least, put together another serious playoff run, they do at least have a good, if relatively safe, mascot. Pax the Panda is a black-and-white panda, and that’s all there is to really say. We don’t love or hate the design, though we’ll admit he has some great dance moves, as seen here.
7. Phoenix Mercury’s Scorch
We can appreciate that the Phoenix Mercury gave Scorch a full backstory instead of leaving us to wonder what he is or where he came from. Per the team’s website, he “hopped in his spaceship and followed his compass” to Phoenix’s The Valley on June 9, 2002. Basically, he looks like a purple space pup with big ears and a pointed snout. Not the greatest WNBA mascot, but definitely nowhere near boring or basic.
6. Las Vegas Aces’ BUCKET$
The WNBA’s only mascot with a dollar sign, or really any symbol, in his name, BUCKET$ has been with the Las Vegas Aces since the franchise arrived in 2018. The black-tailed jackrabbit, who also goes by Hare Jordan, is definitely one of the league’s more exciting mascots. Between the attention he received during the Aces’ title-winning years in 2022, 2023, and 2025 and his reputation amongst some as a fun troublemaker, WNBA fans seem to love him as much as we do.
5. Minnesota Lynx’s Prowl
The Minnesota Lynx’s Prowl is perhaps one of the most realistic-looking mascots in the W, and if nothing else, one of the best-dressed. There’s not much to complain about with the wild cat, who loves “chasing yarn balls around the arena” when he’s not busy hyping up Lynx fans.
4. Dallas Wings’ Lightning
Lightning was one of the WNBA's first female mascots, and she represents for the ladies very well! The Dallas Wings describe the mythical Pegasus as a “bold Southern diva” who we'd argue is one of the better-looking mascots in the W. For one thing, you can’t go wrong when your mascot is working the WNBA tunnel like the league's best-dressed players themselves.
3. Chicago Sky’s Skye the Lioness
Before there was Skye, there was Sky Guy, and thankfully, the team moved on from its superhero-esque mascot that never really made sense for a women’s basketball team. Debuted in 2024, Skye was created to “embody strength, feminine power, grace, and the courage to overcome obstacles.” Between the lashes and the blue hair, which the Chicago Sky have gotten creative with more than once, there’s so much to love about Skye the Lioness. Other teams, take note!
2. Golden State Valkyries’ Violet
One big plus for newer franchises is getting to debut a good mascot right out of the gate. Unlike Chicago and New York, which have introduced and, for better or worse, retired mascots over the years, the Golden State Valkyries had the benefit of launching with a clearer sense of what works and what doesn’t. Their purple-hued raven, Violet, is full of personality, not overly realistic, and unlike certain others — cough, Doppler and Freddy Fever, cough — you can actually tell what she’s supposed to be.
1. New York Liberty's Ellie the Elephant
Who else could possibly be No. 1 on our list other than Ellie the Elephant? Previously described by REVOLT as having “energy, sass, and that New York edge,” Big Ellie has performed with Ciara and Lil Mama, made NYC mayors Eric Adams and Zohran Mamdani seem less famous just standing next to her, and become a red carpet regular. After all, if there’s any mascot who could leave the WNBA tomorrow and build a career elsewhere, it’s Ellie. Between the dance routines, the online antics, and the influencer-level fame, she’s in a league of her own. She's so loved, in fact, that her birthday inspired a hilarious 3-mascot linkup for the ages. We'd say they did Destiny's Child proud, but watch for yourself below.