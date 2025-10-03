Image Image Credit Andy Lyons / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces dribbles the ball while defended by Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Game 5 between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever peaked at 2.1 million viewers, the highest for a WNBA semifinal in 27 years.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces to an overtime win, continuing their postseason momentum.

Players’ comments on CBA negotiations highlight growing tensions with WNBA leadership amid rising viewership.

All eyes were on the WNBA during its record-breaking playoff series between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever. The Thursday (Oct. 2), semifinal round pulled in an unprecedented average of 1.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. Viewership peaked at 2.1 million.

A’ja Wilson and crew earned the final dub during overtime of Game 5, ending the matchup with a final score of 107-98. It is the league's highest-rated series ever and the most-watched semifinals in 27 years. The WNBA has seen steady growth in viewership over the last five years. The 2024-2025 season saw an increase in both attendance and viewership of televised games, by 47 percent and 170 percent, respectively.

The 2024–2025 season saw a 3 percent increase in the number of people tuning in to broadcasts, averaging 969,000 viewers per game, according to Sports Media Watch. Big stars like Wilson, Caitlin Clark and others have been heralded by fans for their explosive gameplay that has made women’s basketball more appealing to the masses.

That excitement continues Friday (Oct. 3) night when the Aces take on the Phoenix Mercury. The Las Vegas franchise won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. The team went into the playoffs with a double-digit winning streak but fell short of victory to the Fever in Games 1 and 4.

“I’m not surprised that we’re here because I know who they are. I know how they’re built … They get upset about the right things, and there’s something to be said about that,” Coach Becky Hammon said during the post-game conference. “We worked our butts off to get here, but it does definitely feel a lot different than the ones before, only because we went through the mud for this one,” Wilson said. The 2025 AP Player of the Year is a hot contender for finals MVP if the Aces come out on top.

WNBA CBA negotiations loom over the playoffs

Despite its increased popularity, the state of the WNBA is at a critical point amid ongoing negotiations over the collective bargaining agreement. Players’ salaries have been a major point of contention. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier delivered a viral statement on Tuesday (Sept. 30) when she noted, “We have the best players in the world … But right now, we have the worst leadership in the world.”

Wilson chimed in on the discussion after the Aces' seminal win. “I’m very appreciative that we have people like Phee … representing us,” she said, noting, “I’ma ride with Phee, always … Moving forward, we gotta continue to stand on business as we talk about this CBA negotiation.” The deadline for a new agreement is Oct. 31.

As the WNBA rides a wave of historic viewership, players are making it clear that the fight for fair treatment off the court is just as important as championship wins.