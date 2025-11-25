Image Image Credit Picture alliance / Contributor via Getty Images, Kristy Sparow / Stringer via Getty Images, John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images, and Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Naomi Campbell walks the red carpet at the 77th Bambi Awards in the Bavaria Film Studios. Anok Yai attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. Iman at the WWD Honors held at Cipriani South Street on October 28, 2025 in New York, New York. Leomie Anderson attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2025 at 180 Studios on October 30, 2025 in London, England. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We all know the saying, “a picture is worth a thousand words,” but in the case of supermodels in music videos, their faces are worth much more. Talents like Naomi Campbell have starred in many visuals across the years, adding a special touch to some of our favorite Hip Hop and R&B songs. Other stars like Anok Yai and Leomie Anderson have also stepped in to help bring tracks to life. Whether they’re playing themselves or larger-than-life characters, you can always count on them to look the part. Even male models like Tyson Beckford and Djimon Hounsou have stepped into leading roles for some top artists. Check out our list of 12 supermodels who have starred in music videos.

1. Iman in “Remember the Time” by Michael Jackson

What a befitting role for the regal supermodel Iman, who starred as an Egyptian queen in Michael Jackson's " Remember the Time” music video in 1992. The epic video finds Iman as an unamused queen looking for excitement, which she finds in Michael Jackson’s character, much to the dismay of the king. Iman is so captivated by him that he has to turn into sand to avoid being killed by the king’s guards.

2. Selita Ebanks in “Runaway” by Kanye West

Caymanian supermodel Selita Ebanks starred as a half-woman, half-phoenix who fell from the sky in Kanye West’s “Runaway” music video and short film in 2010. After Ye falls in love with her and brings her into his world, she has many human interactions for the first time before ultimately returning to her fate as a phoenix.

3. Joan Smalls, Chanel Iman, and Jourdan Dunn in “Yoncé” by Beyoncé

Beyoncé channeled her alter ego “Yoncé” for her 2013 music video starring three of the biggest supermodels ever: Joan Smalls, Chanel Iman, and Jourdan Dunn. The statuesque ladies known as the Big 3 of their era strutted their stuff alongside Beyoncé, who matched their diva appeal in a gritty street performance of bravado and sex appeal!

4. Naomi Campbell in “In the Closet” by Michael Jackson

Supermodel Naomi Campbell starred alongside Michael Jackson in a desert setting for his “In the Closet” music video released in 1992. The video, shot by famed fashion photographer and director Herb Ritts, casts Campbell as the center of MJ’s attention as the two interact exclusively.

5. Alek Wek in “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes

Alek Wek stars in the cinematic music video for Busta Rhymes’ classic track “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.” The audacious video was inspired by the classic film Coming to America and reenacts many of its famous scenes. Although Wek's appearance is short, she is memorable as she emerges from an indoor pool in one of the ‘90s’ most creative and over-the-top music videos.

6. Precious Lee in “Spin Bout U” by Drake and 21 Savage

For Drake and 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” video, Precious Lee steals the show. Directed by industry legend Dave Meyers, Precious captures the attention of Drake and 21 after they save her from drowning at sea. Things take a turn for the worse when she turns into a femme fatale leader who kills both rappers with a group of beautiful women after robbing them of everything they have. The beautiful model proves that looks can be very deceiving in the three-minute thriller.

7. Anok Yai in “Baddie Baddie” by Ice Spice

Anok Yai turns heads as one of the beautiful women of choice in Ice Spice’s “Baddie Baddie” music video. The video follows Ice Spice jet-setting around the world and going to fashion shows, so it only makes sense that Yai is featured. The two tear up the town on screen, leaving us wanting more as only a supermodel and the Bronx baddie could do!

8. Adut Akech and Aweng Chuol in “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN and WizKid

Beyoncé’s “BROWN SKIN GIRL” is a love letter to brown-skinned women around the world, and the video featured a few notable supermodels, including Adut Akech and Aweng Chuol. The South Sudanese models, who were both raised in Australia, starred in scenes that highlighted their diverse beauty, poise, and African heritage. “Brown Skin Girl” would go on to win the Best Music Video at the 2021 Grammy Awards, solidifying the beauty of all involved.

9. Leomie Anderson in “wgft” by Gunna featuring Burna Boy

London native Leomie Anderson stars in the music video for “wgft” by Gunna featuring Burna Boy. The top model leads a group of beautiful women through the streets of London on a night out before she unmasks Gunna in a dungeon-style scene, proving bad girls have all the fun.

10. Tyson Beckford in “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Tyson Beckford broke the mold when he starred in Britney Spears' classic music video “Toxic” in 2004. He shows up in the video playing a role not far from himself, shirtless on a motorcycle, maneuvering the pop star through a maze of a city as she goes on a spy mission. Not bad for the model who would later go on to star in multiple films.

11. Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, and Paloma Elsesser, Alek Wek, and Mona Tougaard in “Gorgeous” by Doja Cat

This iconic group of supermodels stars in Doja Cat’s “Gorgeous” music video, which is an ode to beautiful women. The video, which plays like an '80s or '90s beauty advertisement, features Imaan Hammam and her cohorts doing what they do best: selling a fantasy and looking gorgeous while doing it as Doja Cat performs the new age feminine anthem. Ladies first!

12. Djimon Hounsou in “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” by Janet Jackson

Model-turned-actor Djimon Hounsou starred in Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” music video in 1990. The video, directed by Herb Ritts, cast Hounsou as one of Janet’s leading men, a carefree guy dancing in a desert setting while showing off his athletic build.