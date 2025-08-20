Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice at 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ice Spice is the people’s princess — both musically and culturally. Since breaking out with “Munch (Feelin’ U),” the Bronx rapper has parlayed what some thought would be 15 seconds of fame into becoming one of the most in-demand voices across music, fashion, and just about every corner of the internet.

The Y2K! rapper proved she’s the ultimate Dunkin’ girl with the debut of her pumpkin spice-flavored Munchkins Drink. She’s also stepped in front of the lens — not for music videos, though — in campaigns for Alexander Wang, Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, and Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Going beyond typical fashion or food partnerships, she’s even made her way into Fortnite and announced her first fragrance with Revlon. All of that has happened while Ice Spice has continued putting numbers on the board with records like “Princess Diana” and “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress.

With that in mind, we’re looking back at 11 brand deals that proved just how magnetic of an artist Ice Spice is. Check them out.

1. Kate Spade

Ice Spice was in her bag when she partnered with Kate Spade New York. For the fashion house’s “To The Ones Who Carry Us” campaign, the artist and Charli D’Amelio helped debut the Deco Chain Shoulder Bag in two new colors: pistachio green and blue denim.

2. Fortnite

Fortnite has brought plenty of rappers into its universe over the years — Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Eminem — but Ice Spice might be the first woman in Hip Hop to become a playable character. The battle royale game welcomed her with two skins: one in a white tank top and denim shorts, based on her “Deli” video. The other featured a pink pants set and matching fur coat she wore in the “Fisherrr (Remix)” visual companion with Cash Cobain and Bay Swag.

3. Mercedes-Benz

What do Ice Spice and Mercedes-Benz have in common? Apparently, a love for shiny things. For the brand’s “Class of Creators” campaign, the Bronx rapper debuted her version of the CLA, which came with a melted chrome finish and “Princess” spelled across the doors in glittery silver lettering trimmed in pink. The wheels also included her name wrapped around the Mercedes-Benz logo.

For those curious: No, you probably won’t be test-driving it anytime soon. When fans started asking if Ice Spice’s CLA was road-ready, Mercedes-Benz said, “Look at it as a piece of art.”

4. Dunkin’

Ice Spice's collaboration with Dunkin' was a layup, to say the least. Named after her hit single, “Munch (Feelin' U),” the Munchkins Drink arrived just in time for pumpkin spice season. It came with creamy coffee blended with Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle. Plus, Ice Spice got to star alongside fellow Dunkin’ ambassador Ben Affleck in a commercial.

5. Revlon

Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Standom has come so far that fans can not only dress like their favorite celebrities, but they can smell like them, too. In 2025, Ice Spice revealed she was teaming up with Revlon for a custom fragrance line set to launch the following year. She told WWD that it “embodies me and inspires fans to embrace their individuality.”

6. Heaven by Marc Jacobs

If Ice Spice weren’t already one of rap’s biggest names, she could’ve easily passed for a model. Fresh off her breakout year, the “Deli” rapper starred in Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2023 Heaven campaign, posing in a star-covered mini dress, black shoulder bag, and platform boots while climbing through barbed wire. She joined a growing list of rappers who’ve worked with Heaven before her, including Lil Uzi Vert and, maybe most notably, her “Princess Diana” collaborator, Nicki Minaj.

7. Chia Pets

Chia Pets first rose to fame in the ’80s, and luckily, everyone’s favorite green-haired terracotta figures have gotten a serious glow-up since. In 2024, the Bronx baddie got her own version, complete with her signature curly orange Afro. “I’m not sure who stole whose look, but I’m into it and am very excited about this fun partnership,” she said of the mini replica, which came with a pink hoodie and her Munchkin chain. She added, “Chia Pet is an iconic brand with a dope jingle, so we have that in common.”

8. Alexander Wang

Ice Spice got into her modeling bag again for Alexander Wang. To celebrate the designer’s Noctura line, she wore several black and leather pieces, like a sheer mesh dress, bomber jacket, and more, for the black-and-white campaign. Probably the best — and slightly terrifying — result of their collaboration was the massive inflatable Ice Spice spotted rolling down New York City’s streets.

“As an artist, I’m always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward,” Ice Spice said in a press statement, per Rap-Up. “Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign.”

9. Ivy Park

When Beyoncé calls, you better pick up. In 2023, the musician was featured in Ivy Park x Adidas’ Park Trial collection, which included gender-neutral pieces such as faux fur coats, hoodies, and more, available in orange, camouflage, and forest green. We already know Ice Spice looks great in orange, so the casting was pretty much a match made in heaven.

“You know she’s smart and professional,” Ice Spice told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden about the opportunity. “She’s such a boss. It’s an honor that Beyoncé picked me to be part of this campaign.”

10. Starry

“No soda, thе ceiling is starry / I'm a baddie, I'm rockin' Ed Hardy,” Ice Spice raps on KATSEYE’s “Gnary (Remix).” If you’re looking for a celebrity-approved beverage, the New York rapper lent her face and humor to Starry in a pair of ads ahead of the Super Bowl LIX.

Both hilariously center on an ex who, after learning she’s moved on to something “more refreshing” and “more crisp,” explodes à la Drake in that infamous Sprite commercial. “Aw, buddy, it’ll be OK,” Lime says, followed by Lem adding, “Or not.”

11. SKIMS

Everybody’s wearing SKIMS, including Cardi B, Usher, and SZA. The list goes on and on. To promote the shapewear brand’s Seamless Sculpt launch, Ice Spice modeled a bronze-colored bodysuit. Kim Kardashian tapped her alongside RAYE, PinkPantheress, and Nessa Barrett, describing them as “super talented women” who reflect SKIMS’ community.