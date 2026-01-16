Image Image Credit SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former US First Lady Michelle Obama joins her brother Executive Director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Craig Robinson, as they speak at the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival in the Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When former President Barack Obama stepped into the spotlight as the Democratic Party’s nominee in 2008, the culture was captivated by his intelligence, charisma, and dedication to making our country a better place. But it wasn’t just him that people fell in love with — it was Michelle Obama, too. She quickly earned our admiration and respect, and it only grew after she became our “Forever First Lady,” as the internet so affectionately calls her.

As one of the most educated and accomplished women to ever step foot in the White House, she has wielded her knowledge and influence to push forward a variety of initiatives. A cornerstone of her legacy as the first lady is the Let's Move! campaign, which included the nation’s first-ever Task Force on Childhood Obesity. Children are the future, and Michelle made it her purpose to improve the health of them and their families.

Since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama has carved out her own lane in media, including a hit series, the “IMO,” or “In My Opinion,” podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson. This sibling-led show blends humor, heart, and hard-earned wisdom as they tackle real-life questions with celebrity guests. If you’re looking for the best episodes of the “IMO” podcast, this list breaks down the most insightful and meaningful moments.

1. Barack Obama

For this episode with former President Barack Obama, they answered one of the toughest questions that parents face: How do you raise emotionally intelligent boys? Craig, father to sons Avery, Austin, and Aaron Robinson, shares his knowledge, and Barack opens up about how being raised by a single mother influenced his perspective on manhood. They also trade perspectives on masculinity, self-sufficiency, and how community is invaluable in raising boys into well-rounded men.

2. Damon and Marlon Wayans

There is something truly special about the bond between siblings. Damon and Marlon Wayans opened up to Craig and Michelle about their childhood and what it was like being in a family of entertainers. They discuss how important family, respect, and love are when it comes to guiding your own children through tough times.

3. Taraji P. Henson

Mental health is important for everyone, but it’s an especially important topic for Black women. In a world that tells women they ought to people-please, sacrifice, and work past their means, it’s brave to choose yourself, make time for healing, and set boundaries. In this episode, they talk about their own journeys to prioritize their mental health through Hollywood and the White House.

4. Katt Williams

Comedians often turn to comedy so they can instill joy in a world that wasn’t always kind to them. In this episode, Katt Williams offers details about his complex childhood as a Jehovah’s Witness and how it led him into his career. It’s a deep dive into the ways life can be unpredictable and unfair, but owning your journey is the key to success.

5. Tracee Ellis Ross

For this episode, Craig and Michelle give advice to a listener who has been unlucky in love but really wants to start a family. Tracee Ellis Ross offers her perspective as a woman who has spent a lot of her adult life being single and refusing to settle. It’s a testament to how you can shut out the noise of what everyone else says you “should” have and instead focus on finding happiness with what you can control.

6. Keke Palmer

The three Illinois natives gave their thoughts on the complexities of “success.” Sometimes, the plan you have laid out for your future doesn’t pan out, or you might find yourself feeling unfulfilled, even when your career is going well. It’s all about perspective, and sometimes the meaning of work itself can change over time.

7. Issa Rae

A lot of conversations and podcasts about relationships center around romantic ones, but platonic relationships are equally important. Issa Rae offers her real-life experience to a listener struggling with the end of a long-term friendship. As an adult, maintaining friends can be complicated, but Craig, Michelle, and the “Insecure” creator give their best advice on how to navigate it.

8. Candace Parker

Many athletes struggle to find their path after they retire from their sport, but former WNBA star Candace Parker found her way. In this episode, they talk about the importance of self-exploration and the ability to pivot into something new when you need to. Plus, Parker spills on her love story with her wife, Anna Petrakova, who is also a former pro baller.

9. Victoria Monét

In this sit-down with singer/songwriter Victoria Monét, Craig and Michelle try to help a listener who is losing her passion for what she thought was her dream job. The “Alright” singer shares how complicated her own journey was, from figuring out her purpose to throwing motherhood in the mix, too. They also shoutout her daughter, Hazel, for being named the youngest Grammy Award nominee ever when she was only two years old in 2023.

10. Spike Lee

After decades as a cultural force, Spike Lee has definitely learned some things. He explains how his childhood has influenced his art and why success is impossible without hard work. Plus, the Highest 2 Lowest director offers some invaluable advice to the next generation of filmmakers.

11. Tina Knowles

One thing Tina Knowles has in common with Craig and Michelle: They’ve all written memoirs. The “Matriarch” author talks about raising her daughters in the entertainment industry and guiding them through their careers. Motherhood is even more complicated in the age of social media, so they delve into that as well.

12. Dawn Staley

Basketball legend Dawn Staley joined Craig and Michelle to offer insight on leadership. Staley is well-versed in the topic after leading teams to the Olympics, national championships, and history-breaking seasons. They try to help a listener who inquired specifically about how Black women can lead with purpose, reject self-doubt, and show up authentically and confidently.

13. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Cultivating a loving marriage and family unit is hard, even without the pressures of being in the spotlight. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union discuss how they’ve worked hard to foster healthy relationships with each other, their siblings, their in-laws, and their children. It’s a masterclass on finding common ground and offering grace and support the best way you can.

Whether you’re tuning in for laughs, life lessons, or just to hear Michelle and Craig’s unfiltered sibling banter, the “IMO” podcast delivers every time. These episodes are just the beginning. Dive in and discover why this show is one of the most honest and engaging listens out there.