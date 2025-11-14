Image Image Credit Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson at the 35th annual Grammy Awards. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Sometimes talent really does run in the family. Hip Hop and R&B have plenty of solo stars, but a closer look reveals a long list of siblings who’ve made their own mark on music — either together or apart. Whether they’re trading vocals on the same track, performing in the same group or shining in completely different lanes, these family ties have shaped careers and kept music rooted in something deeper.

Some duos, like Michael and Janet Jackson or Beyoncé and Solange, need no introduction. Others have carved out their own legacy without ever sharing the stage, like Akon and his brother, Abou “Bu” Thiam, who works behind the scenes. From chart-topping collaborations to sibling-rivalry-turned-reality-show, these groups remind us that music isn’t just about sound; it’s often about connection, loyalty and shared history.

REVOLT rounded up some of the most recognizable siblings across Hip Hop and R&B — with a few pop crossovers. Here’s our list of 11 sibling groups that prove there’s something special about keeping it all in the family.

1. Michael and Janet Jackson

This brother-sister duo is easily the most iconic on the list. Michael changed the face of pop, and Janet made waves with her own sound and visuals. Even though they had separate careers, their influence shaped generations and helped the Jackson name remain a pillar in Black music.

2. Beyoncé and Solange

Born and raised in Houston, these sisters each carved their own lanes. Beyoncé became a global pop and R&B icon, while Solange built a reputation as an alternative soul artist unafraid to push boundaries. They’ve supported each other every step of the way, even performing together at Coachella and in music videos.

3. Brandy and Ray J

Brandy’s vocals defined ’90s R&B, while her younger brother Ray J later found success with both music and reality TV. Though their styles are different, they’ve teamed up musically and appeared on family-centered projects like “Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business.”

4. Toni and Tamar Braxton

Toni Braxton paved the way in music with her powerhouse voice and timeless R&B hits. Following her sister, Tamar Braxton then introduced her own soulful style and TV personality energy. The Braxton sisters have always had a mix of sisterhood and professional rivalry, but love remains at the core.

5. Babyface, Kevon and Melvin Edmonds

Before the world knew him as Babyface, Kenneth Edmonds was the youngest of a musical trio that started with family. His older brothers Kevon and Melvin Edmonds formed the R&B group After 7, while Babyface worked behind the scenes — helping name the group, writing early records and getting them signed. While he eventually became a household name as a producer, songwriter and artist, Babyface never drifted far from his roots. Melvin passed away in 2019.

6. Chlöe and Halle

Chlöe and Halle Bailey started out posting covers on YouTube before catching Beyoncé’s attention and signing with Parkwood Entertainment. As Chloe x Halle, they earned praise for their dreamy harmonies and visuals. Since then, Chlöe has stepped out with solo releases, while Halle took on major film roles, most notably starring in 2023’s The Little Mermaid.

7. Jhené Aiko and Mila J

These Los Angeles natives both came up in the music industry early. Jhené Aiko’s style leans introspective and vibey, while Mila J delivers more up-tempo and streetwise records. Despite their different approaches, both sisters have kept R&B in the family.

8. Omarion and O’Ryan

Omarion rose to fame with B2K and a solo R&B career. His younger brother O’Ryan also had a brief stint in music and is best known for his relationship with Jhené Aiko, with whom he shares a child. The brothers appeared together in music videos and interviews.

9. Akon and Abou “Bu” Thiam

Akon gained global fame with his blend of Hip Hop and R&B. His little brother, Bu, worked behind the scenes as a music executive, managing artists like Kanye West and Chris Brown. Together, they’ve shaped music from different sides of the industry.

10. Willow and Jaden Smith

Born into fame, Willow and Jaden Smith built their own worlds as artists. Willow leans into alt-rock and R&B, while Jaden brings a melodic, fashion-forward approach to rap. They’ve collaborated before and often share stages together.

11. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee

Better known as Rae Sremmurd, these Mississippi-born brothers brought a new energy to Hip Hop with their mix of turn-up anthems and melodic hooks. Swae Lee leaned into more sing-rap territory, while Jxmmi held down the grittier verses, but the contrast worked. Even when they dropped solo projects, they never fully separated.