Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé performs onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Facts

Fans around the world are marking Beyoncé’s 44th birthday with tributes, playlists, and social media celebrations.

The number 4’s significance in Beyoncé’s life is a major theme, with fans highlighting its recurring role in her personal and professional milestones.

Social media buzz includes nods to her albums, performances, and entrepreneurial achievements, showing the breadth of her cultural impact.

Beyoncé’s 44th birthday is here, and the BeyHive is turning up worldwide to celebrate the icon’s legacy. Sept. 4, known to fans as "Bey Day," feels more like a global holiday than just another birthday.

Beyoncé turns 44, and fans are honoring more than just her age — they’re celebrating a legacy built on nearly three decades of music, performance, and cultural impact. Expect to hear Bey’s vocals in rotation all day as her discography gets played on repeat — from Dangerously in Love to Beyoncé to COWBOY CARTER and beyond! And if that’s not enough, there are plenty of performances — hello, Emmy-winning “Beyoncé Bowl” — documentaries, and even films that are deserving of some screen time in honor of Queen Bey, too.

The BeyHive is making sure the Houston native feels the love on her special day with tweets and Instagram posts highlighting favorite photos, interview moments, videos, her money-making business moves, and more. With almost three decades in the game, the ways to shine the light on Cécred founder are infinite. Check out a few of the posts below.

BeyHive leans into the magic of Bey’s favorite number: 4

Some birthday messages are downright hilarious as well. For instance, the building anticipation for the confirmed Act III has now morphed into speculation about an Act IV. “The kids have an A/B schedule. Today, September 4th, is a B day. Today, September 4th, is also B-day. Bey Day. Act IV is coming. HER MIND,” read one tweet.

As fate would have it, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” is turning 44 on the fourth day of the week, adding to the mystical love she has for the number four. The most loyal of her followers know that the lore surrounding the number runs deep.

Her mom, Tina Knowles, was born on Jan. 4, while JAY-Z’s birthday is Dec. 4. The power couple wed on April 4, 2008, and share matching IV tattoos to represent the number. Bey’s fourth album was appropriately titled 4, and even their daughter Blue Ivy’s middle name is a not-so-subtle nod to the number in Roman numerals. These fun facts are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the symbolism of four in her life.

Happy birthday, Queen Bey!