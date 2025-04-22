Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé and Tina Knowles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After providing support for some of the most powerful figures in entertainment, Tina Knowles is now front and center. On Thursday (May 1), it was revealed that her memoir, “Matriarch,” officially landed at No. 1 on The New York Times bestsellers list. Published just ahead of Mother’s Day, the book is a deeply personal reflection on motherhood, family, fame and resilience — and it’s striking a powerful chord with readers across generations.

Tina Knowles receives praise From Beyoncé, Solange and more during book tour

The book’s Washington, D.C. tour stop, moderated by none other than Michelle Obama, began with a surprise video featuring heartfelt messages from daughters Beyoncé and Solange. “You’ve always been number one in our book,” said Solange, while Beyoncé added, “This is well-deserved.” For a woman who’s spent decades pouring into others (from managing Destiny’s Child to raising two globally impactful children), the public affirmation was more than a celebration. It was a full-circle moment.

Tina herself described writing “Matriarch” as “like having a baby,” a process filled with both fear and vulnerability. “It’s so personal and sacred to you that you want people to love it,” she explained in a statement, per The Washington Post.

Matriarch reveals family secrets, Beyoncé’s name origin and cancer journey

Knowles also used the memoir to open up about her upbringing in segregated Galveston, TX, the complexities of her decades-long marriage to Mathew Knowles, and the trials she’s weathered as a mother and creative. She detailed infidelity, reconciliation and eventual divorce with raw honesty — even describing a time when she briefly rekindled her romance with Mathew before closing that chapter for good.

Notably, Mathew publicly congratulated her on the book’s success, a rare and surprisingly warm gesture that added yet another layer to their evolving dynamic. “We are on good terms because we did a good job,” Tina shared in an interview for “Gayle King in the House.”

Beyond family dynamics, the memoir delved into painful moments, like Tina’s helplessness during the cruel conspiracy theories surrounding Beyoncé’s pregnancy, or her private battle with breast cancer, during which Beyoncé moved her into her home to care for her. Additionally, the book dropped unexpected gems, like how Beyoncé’s name was a “beautiful mistake” born from a misspelled birth certificate.

Those interested in catching Tina on tour in support of “Matriarch” can check out dates below.