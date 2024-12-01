Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and Tina Knowles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tina Knowles is certain of one thing: A hater will always have their eyes locked on every move her superstar daughter makes. At this point, the matriarch finds it laughable that people still put in the effort to nitpick any aspect of Beyoncé’s career.

The global entertainment icon is fresh off the heels of the NFL’s premier Christmas halftime show. The singer wowed at-home fans who streamed the event on Netflix and football fanatics who were present for the hoedown during the Ravens-Houston Texans game in H-Town.

According to Deadline, King Bey had 27 million viewers bear witness to her medley of Cowboy Carter hits — a record-breaking feat. The all-white-themed country set featured singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” as well as fan favorites “My House,” “Levi’s Jeans,” “Jolene, “Blackbiird,” “Ya Ya” and “Sweet Honey Buckin’.”

Beyoncé even managed to pull off a few special appearances from the likes of Shaboozey, Post Malone and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who was a part of the closing dance ensemble. When a loyal supporter of the most-winning Grammy Award recipient wrote that, “the amount of hatred and trolling this woman can receive for a FLAWLESS FREAKING PERFORMANCE is unreal,” Knowles could not help but agree.

The Cécred vice chairwoman reshared the post with a caption of her own. She first stated, “It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later.”

Furthermore coming for the “fake bots,” Knowles declared, “Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!” Making sure to leave the a scored earth trail behind her, the businesswoman then typed, “Go to another channel when it’s halftime. Watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the Clown, or something you can relate to and see yourself in.”

Knowles has a reputation of fiercely coming to the defense of her family, bonus daughters Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams included, and this time proved to be no different. In the past, she has admitted that Beyoncé has advised her against clapping back online, but mother knows best after all.