Key Takeaways

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Michelle Obama brought distinct fashion energy to 2025, blending elegance, streetwear, and cultural influence.

Athletes like Stefon Diggs and Angel Reese redefined tunnel style, proving sports and fashion are inseparable.

From music tours to Met Gala co-chairs, these celebrities used fashion to make bold cultural statements.

Fashion doesn’t take breaks — and neither did our picks for the best-dressed celebrities of 2025!

This 2025 roundup proves that fame and fashion go hand in hand — and neither took a day off. Whether it was red carpet entrances, tunnel walk looks, or casual photo drops on social, these stars consistently delivered the year’s most viral, talked-about culture-defining fashion moments.

From our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, who kicked her style into overdrive, and rising stars like Olandria Carthen, who took the fashion industry by storm one red carpet look after another, to everyone’s favorite reigning couple of fashion, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky — our list is stacked with heavy hitters. See who made the cut below (in no particular order)!

1. Rihanna

Image Image Credit The Hapa Blonde/GC Images Image Alt The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Rihanna is seen at the A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala After Party on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

There’s a famous saying that goes, “It’s ugly until Rihanna decides it's not.” That’s a testament to the life she breathes into her versatile and highly discussed style. In 2025, the mother of three continued to redefine what maternity style looks like, all the while staying true to her effortless nature. From glamorous straight-from-the-runway red carpet looks to streetwear elevated dinner runs at her favorite restaurant, every public outing is a display of Rihanna’s ability to wear anything and wear it well!

2. A$AP Rocky

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord/WireImage Image Alt CHANEL: Front Row & Photocall - Métiers d’Art Show 2026 - NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: A$AP Rocky attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position Top

A$AP Rocky brings innate cool and elegance to every look he steps out in, whether it’s self-designed for Puma and AWGE or as a model for high-end European brands. Though always a trendsetter, 2025 saw the self-proclaimed renaissance man reach a new level of firsts: CFDA Fashion Icon, Met Gala co-chair, covering U.S. Vogue and Elle Magazines, and ending the year as a Chanel ambassador, just to name a few. From the streets of Harlem to Parisian runways, A$AP Rocky's fashion presence is felt and highly sought after.

3. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama brings poise to every look she wears. She sets the tone, using her style intentionally to spotlight designers of color and tell stories. She never lets fashion overwhelm her — instead, she uses it to communicate. In 2025, our Forever First Lady focused more on fashion, releasing “The Look,” a book chronicling her style while delivering fun, flirty, show-stopping, and viral looks to promote it. From leather suits to off-the-runway and custom looks, she looked flawless every step of the way.

4. Colman Domingo

Image Image Credit Savion Washington/Getty Images Image Alt The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Colman Domingo, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position Top

Actor Colman Domingo is a consummate showman who always has fun with fashion and knows how to elevate every look — often with jewelry and accessories choices. From co-chairing the Met Gala to film festivals, stateside and abroad, every look was unique and statement-making. Pay attention, because it's all in the details with him!

5. Teyana Taylor

Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Image Alt "All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Teyana Taylor attends the "All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Teyana Taylor has always had enviable style, but in 2025, with her Grammy-nominated album, “Escape Room,” and multiple high-profile acting roles, more of the world got to see the authentic style she possesses. She can wear it all: from edgy Rick Owens looks to streetwear with sneakers, ball gowns, and barely there dresses, all without losing that special Teyana Taylor flair. What’s most impressive is that she does it all — mostly without a stylist!

6. Bad Bunny

Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Image Alt Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere - JULY 21: Bad Bunny attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Bad Bunny electrified the world the year with his history-making Puerto Rico residency and accompanying looks. From tailored suits to precise leisurewear, his style is very expressive, bold, and pointedly Latino in flair. His style is uncompromising, just like his commitment to honoring his Latino heritage in everything he does.

7. Cynthia Erivo

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Image Alt "Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere - NOVEMBER 17: Cynthia Erivo attends the "Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere at David Geffen Hall on November 17, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Actress/singer/author Cynthia Erivo relishes fashion like no other! Often known to change multiple times a day, the London-born Wicked star took her style to new heights with custom red carpet looks from every sought-after designer in the world and towering custom stilettos on the street. Her style proves that fashion is a 24/7 commitment, and she has no plans to take time off!

8. Clipse

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman/Getty Images Image Alt 2025 GQ Men Of The Year - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As two of Hip Hop’s reigning elder statesmen, brothers Pusha T and Malice of Clipse elevated the taste of many listeners audibly and visually in 2025. Whether in casual albeit considered looks from brands like Carhatt and Adidas or in custom Louis Vuitton suiting and runway exclusives, their style hit as precisely as their lyrics did. Everything about Clipse is raw, very selective, and upper echelon.

9. Cardi B

Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Image Alt Schiaparelli: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 07: Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 07, 2025 in Paris, France. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Cardi B reaffirmed in her comeback year what makes her a star: authenticity and her fashion prowess. From viral Couture week looks to boastful raps proclaiming she’s the best dressed in the game. She showed her range, delivering memorable court looks, “Am I The Drama” promotional looks, and everything in between! Whether it’s head-to-toe Bottega Veneta for a sports game outing or custom couture, the Bodega Baddie stays dressed to impress!

10. Stefon Diggs

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Image Alt The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Stefon Diggs cemented his status as one of the best-dressed players in the NFL. Week after week, he delivered versatile tunnel looks that showcased his unique blend of luxury pieces and precise tailoring. Even his most dressed-down looks were completely one of one. He also made considerable strides in fashion, releasing two sneaker collabs with his brand Liem Homme and ASICS, walking the runway for brands like PDF by Domenico Formichetti and Willy Chavarria.

11. Beyoncé

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Image Alt 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Image Size portrait-medium Image Position Top

Every time Beyoncé steps on stage, a red carpet, or even on social media, frenzy ensues. Mrs. Carter directed that social currency toward “The Cowboy Carter Tour.” At each tour stop, Beyoncé hit the stage in custom cowboy-inspired looks from the best fashion designers in the world, and subsequently had everyone dressing in their best cowboy attire. Her fashion presence in 2025 wasn’t just dominant — it set a cultural agenda.

12. Keke Palmer

Image Image Credit Image Alt Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Everyone’s favorite millennial diva, Keke Palmer, really turned it up in 2025. She’s cemented her spot as one of the fashion girls we look to, finding her sweet spot between archival pieces and off-the-runway looks that complement her ever-changing moods. Whether she’s hosting her podcast or starring in a hit comedic movie, Palmer always delivers a talked-about look!

13. Solange Knowles

Image Image Credit The Hapa Blonde/GC Images Image Alt Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 15, 2025 - NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Solange Knowles attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 15, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Solange Knowles' style is an extension of her artistic prowess, and she delivered many striking looks across the year while remaining cool and relatable. From sculptural silhouettes and experimental tailoring to her support of Black/brown designers, every look was intentional and curated. It’s no wonder that she’s a fashion favorite with brands and fashion commentators alike.

14. Lewis Hamilton

Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Image Alt The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside - NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) Lewis Hamilton, 2025 Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

One of Lewis Hamilton's greatest fashion strengths is intentionality. From the racetracks to the Met Gala red carpet, he is always making a pointed statement. He doubled down on that precision by showing up looks that were memorable, heritage-rooted, and insanely stylish. Whether it's a streetwear-inspired look with Timberlands or custom suiting, every look is grounded in intentional conviction.

15. Tracee Ellis Ross

Image Image Credit Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic Image Alt 2025 WWD Style Awards, Golden Globes – Arrivals - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2025 WWD Style Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 3, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

There are fashion lovers, and then there’s Tracee Ellis Ross. A self-proclaimed shopaholic, Ross continued to dominate red carpets and social media with her distinct and eclectic style. She even took her style on the road with her hit TV show, “Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross,” giving viewers a peek into just how fashion-centered and stylishly autonomous she is. From her winning tailored Met Gala look to her sculptural silhouettes at Paris Fashion Week that personified joy, the “black-ish” actress embodied timeless fashion as an extension of her personality.

16. Pharrell

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Image Alt The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

What’s there to say about Pharrell that hasn’t already been said? The Louis Vuitton Menswear designer and style icon continued to hone in on his style of highly considered luxury and uniformity. Think exquisite tailoring and luxurious fabrics such as crocodile skins and fully encrusted pearl blazers. This upper echelon level is what decades of best-dressed dominance look like.

17. Olandria Carthen

Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images Image Alt Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2025 Olandria Carthen at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2025 held at The Plaza Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Olandria Carthen exited Love Island and made a big splash. From her huge debut at NYFW to her heavily talked-about memorable looks on multiple red carpets and fashion events, Carthen made a name for herself in 2025. Her style is a mix of aspirational beauty and glamour that shows her deep respect for Black culture and her ambition for more.

18. Playboi Carti

Image Image Credit Prince Williams/WireImage Image Alt The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position Top

Rapper Playboi Carti has been trailblazing a style all his own for some time now, but it hit a fever pitch in 2025. He continued to push the boundaries of streetwear, high fashion, and avant-garde aesthetics, creating a signature look that feels both effortless and edgy. His tour outfits were the perfect example of that edgy blend inspiring a whole new generation of fans.

19. Mariah the Scientist

Image Image Credit Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images Image Alt LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week - SEPTEMBER 16: Mariah The Scientist attends the LaQuan Smith show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 16, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Mariah the Scientist is redefining what it means to be a R&B songstress. Known for her feminine style and penchant for archive fashion, she stood out on red carpets and at tour stops in many looks she passionately sourced. She’s one of the key women at the forefront of this DIY reclaim of one's image and her approach resonates heavily online with fashion accounts chronicling her every look.

20. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Image Image Credit Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Image Alt The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 12 THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2178 -- Pictured: Pro basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander arrives on Thursday, September 4, 2025 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is redefining what tunnel style looks like in the NBA. Part showman and all athlete, SGA dresses with the same agility and precision he displays on court. From eye-catching furs to sleek suiting, full leather looks, and hype footwear, nothing is off limits for the native Canadian.

21. Angel Reese

Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Image Alt "A House Of Dynamite" Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Angel Reese attends "A House Of Dynamite" red carpet during 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 28, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

It’s been a career-defining year for the Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese, who spent the year proving that athletes can be true fashion powerhouses. From her red carpet moments wearing luxury brands to her courtside looks where she mixes and matches around-the-way sensibilities with sharp tailoring, Reese is elevating with each appearance. Adding to her appeal are her game-changing deals with brands like Victoria’s Secret and Reebok, keeping her in the conversation at every demographic.

22. DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith is reshaping the meaning of “Sunday’s Best” with his NFL tunnel fits that provoke social media commentary. From sleek monochrome suits to playful patterns that nod to streetwear, Smith’s confidence and creativity have turned the walk from locker room to field into a runway moment every week. He’s not just a star on the field — he’s a style MVP off it, too.

23. Ayo Edebiri

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Image Alt 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Ayo Edebiri attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Actress Ayo Edebiri is that rare blend of girl-next-door and chic. She mixes playful, avant-garde silhouettes with sleek tailoring, making even the most daring pieces feel natural. In 2025 especially, she sharpened her appeal with custom red carpet looks that put her atop many best-dressed lists, including ours!

24. Quenlin Blackwell

Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki/WireImage Image Alt Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Quenlin Blackwell attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Quenlin Blackwell has got that quintessential “It Girl” factor going. The YouTuber-turned-social media star-turned-actress effortlessly navigated the online-to-IRL pipeline, much in thanks to her cool, versatile looks. From Paris Fashion Week outings to walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to hosting the GQ “Men of the Year” red carpet, Blackwell's sleek style and cool demeanor have all the right people watching.

25. Kendrick Lamar

Image Image Credit Kara Durrette/Getty Images Image Alt Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 9: Kendrick Lamar performs on stage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar’s defining year of style started with a history-making performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Clad in timeless sportswear: a custom leather varsity jacket, flared jeans, and classic Nike sneakers, it set the tone for the understated ease he displayed for much of the year. He mixed streetwear and tailoring with effortless confidence, turning even the simplest outfit into a highly recreated moment, solidifying his spot as one of 2025’s best dressed.

26. Wisdom Kaye

Image Image Credit Kristy Sparow / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Wisdom Kaye attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Wisdom Kaye is a one-of-a-kind talent who can make an outfit out of anything! Whether it’s creating outfits based on the color of country flags or dressing holidays as other holidays, few dressers balance creativity with vitality the way he does. In 2025, he styled fashion shows, dominated red carpets, and even mentored a new generation of designers, all while displaying his unique and exaggerated style. Wisdom Kaye doesn’t just wear clothes — he turns every look into a conceptual work of art.

These 26 celebrities didn’t just wear fashion — they propelled it. In a year where personal style became protest, poetry, and presence, they reminded us that influence isn’t just about what you wear, but the story your clothes tell. Here’s to the icons who made 2025 unforgettable in every fit.