Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serena Williams and Venus Williams at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There’s something special about siblings who make it to the top together. It’s already rare to go pro, but doing it in the same family? That’s a different level of talent, discipline and support. Whether it’s backyard competition turning into championship moments or one sibling opening the door for the other, these stories always hit a little deeper.

Across sports, we’ve seen brothers and sisters push each other to be better, celebrate each other’s wins, and even face off on the biggest stages. Some built legacies side by side, while others carved out their own paths in completely different ways. Either way, the bond is always part of the story.

From basketball courts to tennis stadiums and football fields, these families prove that greatness can run in the bloodline — but it still takes work to make it real. Below are 16 notable sibling groups in sports who’ve made their mark together and individually.

1. Serena and Venus Williams

Image Image Credit Eduardo MunozAlvarez / VIEWpress via Getty Images Image Alt Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the United States arrive for their Women's Doubles First Round against Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic on the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 1, 2022. In New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Venus Williams and Serena Williams didn’t just dominate tennis — they helped reshape it. Coached by their parents from an early age, the sisters brought power and confidence to every court they stepped on. Venus, the older sister, went pro first and became a leading voice for equal prize money in women’s tennis. Serena followed with a legendary career of her own, becoming one of the sport’s most celebrated athletes. Together, they elevated doubles play and turned sisterhood into one of sports’ greatest success stories. Even when they faced each other in major matches, their bond always came first.

2. Stephen and Seth Curry

Image Image Credit Eakin Howard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stephen Curry #30 and Seth Curry #31 of the Golden State Warriors talk during a break in action against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter at Chase Center on April 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry both built careers around elite shooting. Steph spent the majority of his career with the Golden State Warriors, where he helped lead multiple championship runs and became one of the NBA’s most recognizable stars. Seth earned respect as a dependable scorer and three-point shooter with several teams. According to NBA.com, in April 2026, they became the first brother duo to play together in a regular-season game for the Warriors franchise.

3. Shannon and Sterling Sharpe

Image Image Credit Frank Jansky/ Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Image Alt Sterling Sharpe with his brother Shannon Sharpe at the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 2, 2025, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Sterling Sharpe and Shannon Sharpe built one of football’s most respected family legacies. Sterling became a dominant receiver with the Green Bay Packers before his career was cut short by injury, while Shannon went on to star with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. Their bond remained central to the story, with Shannon often crediting his older brother for inspiring his own path in the game. Together, they became the first brothers inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

4. Angel and Julian Reese

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Julian Reese and Angel Reese attend Angel Reese's 21st Birthday Celebration at Revel on May 6, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Angel Reese and Julian Reese have built a family name in basketball through talent and hard work. Angel made her mark at Louisiana State University before bringing that same energy to the WNBA with the Chicago Sky. Julian played college basketball for the Maryland Terrapins before earning his NBA debut with the Washington Wizards. Their bond shows up in how openly they support each other.

5. Pau and Marc Gasol

Image Image Credit Paolo Blocco / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol attend the UNICEF Espana Awards 2025 at CSIC Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas on October 02, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol brought international excellence to the NBA as one of basketball’s most accomplished brother pairs. The Spanish stars each built standout careers and made history as the first brothers to start in the same NBA All-Star Game. Beyond the court, they teamed up to launch the Gasol Foundation, using their platform to support children’s health and wellness. Their legacy stretches far beyond basketball.

6. Eli and Peyton Manning

Image Image Credit Slaven Vlasic / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Peyton Manning and Eli Manning speak onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. ( Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are one of football’s most recognizable brother duos. Raised in a football family as the sons of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, both followed the path to standout pro careers. Peyton won championships with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, while Eli became a franchise favorite and two-time champion with the New York Giants. Their connection carried beyond the field through the “ManningCast,” where their football insight, humor and longtime sibling rivalry found a new audience.

7. Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex Antetokounmpo

Image Image Credit VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kostas Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo attend "Rise" premiere on June 22, 2022 in Burbank, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Alex Antetokounmpo turned family success into basketball history. Giannis became a global star with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Thanasis and Alex later joined him in Milwaukee, creating the first trio of brothers on the same active NBA roster. Kostas also reached the league, making all four brothers NBA players.

8. Nneka, Chiney (Chinenye), Erica and Olivia Ogwumike

Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chiney Ogwumike and Nneka Ogwumike attend the Burna Boy's I Told Them....Tour at Toyota Center on November 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Known as “Houston’s first family of basketball,” the Ogwumike sisters built a legacy few families can match. All four played Division I basketball, with Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike starring at Stanford University before they became WNBA stars, while Erica Ogwumike and Olivia Ogwumike made their mark at Rice University. Erica was later drafted to the WNBA before choosing to pursue medicine, proving success in this family was never limited to one lane.

9. Travis and Jason Kelce

Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce attend The New Heights Party with Jason & Travis Kelce at Thriller Country Club on February 04, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce turned brotherhood into one of football’s best storylines. Raised in Ohio, the brothers played together at the University of Cincinnati before building standout NFL careers. Travis became a star tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason spent his career as a cornerstone of the Philadelphia Eagles. Meeting on opposite sides of the Super Bowl only added to their legacy, but fans also embraced their humor and chemistry through the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast.

10. Shedeur and Shilo Sanders

Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders attend during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders built their own football paths while growing up in the spotlight as sons of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Both played for Jackson State Tigers and later the Colorado Buffaloes under their father’s leadership. Shedeur made his name at quarterback before reaching the NFL, while Shilo earned attention as a defensive back with playmaking instincts and big personality.

11. Satou and Nyara Sabally

Image Image Credit Marcus Brandt / picture alliance via Getty Images Image Alt 07 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympia, Paris 2024, Basketball, Women, Germany - France, Quarterfinals, Germany's Satou Sabally (l) and Germany's Nyara Sabally react during the game. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Satou Sabally and Nyara Sabally brought sister power from Germany to the global basketball stage. Both played at the University of Oregon before taking their talents to the WNBA, where Satou became an All-Star and Nyara helped win a championship in New York before joining Toronto. After also representing Germany on the Olympic stage, the Sabally sisters proved talent, toughness and family pride can travel anywhere.

12. Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball

Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LaMelo Ball, Liangelo Ball and Lonzo Ball attend the World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball grew up in one of basketball’s most talked-about families. Raised by former college players LaVar Ball and Tina Ball, the brothers were introduced to the spotlight early. Lonzo reached the NBA first, while LaMelo followed and made his own mark as a dynamic guard. Together, Lonzo and LaMelo reportedly made history as the first brothers selected in the top three of the NBA Draft. LiAngelo took a different route, building a path through pro basketball and entertainment.

13. Noah and Josephus Lyles

Image Image Credit MATTHIAS HANGST / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US Noah Lyles (L) poses for a picture with his brother US Josephus Lyles after winning the men's 200metre event during the Diamond League Athletics Meeting at The Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 14, 2020. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Noah Lyles and Josephus Lyles brought family energy to track and field. The brothers made headlines when they chose to turn professional straight out of high school and sign with the same sponsor, taking an uncommon path together. Noah became one of the sport’s biggest sprint stars, while Josephus built a strong career of his own in the 200 and 400 meters. Beyond competition, they also teamed up through the Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation, using their platform to support young athletes and mental wellness.

14. Stefon and Trevon Diggs

Image Image Credit Jeff Bottari / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys and NFC and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills and AFC talk during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs made their family name known on both sides of the ball. Stefon built his reputation as a dynamic wide receiver, while Trevon earned attention on defense as a playmaking cornerback. Raised in a close-knit family, the brothers have often shared how Stefon helped guide Trevon’s path to the NFL after reaching the league first.

15. Justin, Jrue and Aaron Holiday

Image Image Credit Mike Stobe / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt NBA Draft Prospect Aaron Holiday (C) poses with brothers Justin Holiday and Jrue Holiday during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Another trio of brothers to reach the NBA, Justin Holiday, Jrue Holiday, and Aaron Holiday turned a shared love of basketball into a family milestone. Raised in Los Angeles by former college athletes, all three brothers reached the league through different paths. According to CBS Sports, they became the first trio of brothers to appear in the same NBA game. Jrue built a championship résumé of his own, while Justin and Aaron carved out long professional careers across the league.

16. Marina and Dara Mabrey

Marina Mabrey and Dara Mabrey built a strong sibling basketball story of their own. The New Jersey sisters first made noise together at Manasquan High School before both continuing their basketball journeys at the University of Notre Dame. Marina went on to the WNBA, while Dara built her own pro path before reuniting with her sister on the league’s Toronto Tempo.