Key Takeaways

Angel Reese attended her brother, Julian Reese’s, second NBA game with the Washington Wizards, marking an early milestone in his rookie season.

Julian finished with nine points, eight rebounds, and three assists as the Wizards faced the Orlando Magic.

After going undrafted, Julian earned an Exhibit 10 deal before eventually landing a two-way contract following Summer League.

Angel Reese has built her own star career in basketball, but watching her little brother make his NBA debut brought out a different kind of emotion.

The Chicago Sky player was spotted courtside in Florida on Tuesday (March 3) as Julian Reese stepped onto the floor for just the second game of his NBA career with the Washington Wizards. The rookie finished with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in the matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Wizards ultimately fell 126-109, but the night was still memorable for the Reese family.

During an interview at the game, Angel opened up about how proud she felt watching her brother reach the league and what the moment meant for their family. “As soon as I heard he was going to be on the team, I was like, ‘I need a jersey,’” the 23-year-old said. “I was so emotional when I found out, I was crying so hard like I just hit the lottery. I was just so happy because my mom was able to raise me and my brother. We were able to go to Maryland and play in front of our family, but they have a good treat and I’m happy for D.C.”

After the game, Angel also shared a throwback photo of herself and her brother as kids on X with a short caption that said, “FOREVER US.”

Julian suited up for his first regular-season game against the Houston Rockets on Monday (March 2) after signing a contract with the Wizards over the weekend and even landing in the starting five. Angel was clearly a proud big sister when the opportunity finally came. Shortly after his signing was announced, she shared a message celebrating her brother’s journey. “My baby brother,” she wrote on X. “Ugh I’m so proud of you! Your journey has never been easy & you’ve always stayed the course! Let’s go Juju!”

Who is Julian Reese?

Julian is a Baltimore native who played college basketball for the Maryland Terrapins. After declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft and going undrafted, he continued working toward an opportunity at the professional level. He later joined the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2025 Summer League and went on to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors, which allowed him to play with their G League affiliate Raptors 905.

His next opportunity came on Feb. 28, when the Wizards signed him to a two-way deal, connecting him with both the main roster and the team’s G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. The move placed the 22-year-old within the organization as the team dealt with injuries among its frontcourt players.

Angel Reese continues a busy year on and off the court

Angel has been balancing plenty of milestones of her own while supporting her brother’s journey. As reported by REVOLT, the two-time WNBA All-Star recently returned to the three-on-three league, Unrivaled, rejoining Rose Basketball Club for the final games of the season as the team pushes toward the playoffs.

Outside of basketball, she made her runway debut as a Victoria’s Secret model back in October 2025, launched a signature sneaker with Reebok, and landed a voice role in the upcoming animated film GOAT. She also joined the cast of Netflix’s “The Hunting Wives” for season two.

And while Angel continues building her own legacy, this time she was simply a proud big sister watching her sibling take his moment.