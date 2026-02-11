Image Image Credit Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese attends The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Angel Reese will suit up for Rose BC’s final three Unrivaled games, starting Feb. 20.

Her return follows a three-team trade and reunites her with last season’s championship core.

Rose BC needs wins to clinch a playoff spot, with games airing on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

Angel Reese is officially returning to Unrivaled. The WNBA star will rejoin Rose Basketball Club for the final three regular-season games of the 2026 season, giving the upstart three-on-three league a major boost as it heads toward the playoffs.

Reese, who was reportedly not expected to play this season, helped Rose BC win Unrivaled’s inaugural championship last year and was named the league’s 2025 Defensive Player of the Year. She also made league history with the first 20-point, 20-rebound performance during a matchup against the Lunar Owls.

The Miami-based 3-on-3 basketball league announced Wednesday (Feb. 11) that Reese will suit up beginning Friday, Feb. 20, once the league’s one-on-one tournament wraps. Rose BC has three regular-season games remaining and must finish in the top six to qualify for the postseason. Those games begin Feb. 20 against Hive BC, followed by Laces BC on Feb. 22 and Phantom BC on Feb. 27, as Rose looks to regain momentum.

Her return was made possible by a recent three-way trade that opened a roster spot in the Rose frontcourt. Reese steps back into a familiar group that includes Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, and Lexie Hull — the core that powered the team’s championship run last season.

All three matchups will air on TNT and truTV, with streaming available on HBO Max.

Angel Reese’s busy offseason beyond basketball

Off the court, Reese has barely slowed down. Since finishing her second WNBA season with the Chicago Sky, she walked the Victoria’s Secret runway last October, launched her signature Reebok sneaker, and teamed up with Paige Bueckers on a Reese’s and Oreo collaboration.

She also joined production for Season 2 of Netflix’s “The Hunting Wives” in January and landed a voice role in the upcoming animated movie GOAT, adding more momentum to a career that keeps widening outside of sports.