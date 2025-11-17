Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders attend an Annual NFL Honors event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Deion Sanders shared that he was in tears as Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur completed 4 of 16 passes with one interception in a tough first outing.

He remained optimistic, saying he was grateful for the opportunity and ready to grow from the experience.

Deion Sanders revealed that he became emotional on Sunday (Nov. 16) as his son, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, took his first NFL regular-season snaps. The Hall of Famer was hosting a youth football event when he learned his son had entered the Browns’ matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. In footage shared through Well Off Media, Deion Sanders recalled how his namesake, Deion Sanders Jr., contacted him during the game, but he was too worked up to speak. “I was in tears,” he admitted. “He called me screaming. ‘Man, I’m crying right now. Can you leave me alone?’”

Shedeur entered the AFC North contest at halftime after fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was ruled out with a concussion. The fifth-round pick struggled in his debut, completing 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards with one interception. As confirmed by NFL.com, he ended with a 13.5 passer rating and 25 percent completion rate.

Shedeur also rushed for 16 yards, was sacked twice, and averaged 2.9 yards per attempt. Several drives stalled early, though he showed progress late with a 26-yard completion to Harold Fannin Jr. and a 10-yard connection to Jerry Jeudy. A short scramble and three incompletions ended the final possession, and the Browns ultimately fell to the Ravens, 23–16.

Image Image Credit Dustin Bradford/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Deion and Shedeur Sanders celebrate a touchdown in Boulder, Colorado Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Deion and Shedeur Sanders during their days at Jackson State University Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Shedeur Sanders speaks on his NFL debut performance

Speaking after the game, Shedeur said he was encouraged by the opportunity but dissatisfied with his performance. “I don’t think I played good,” he expressed, adding that he and the receivers need more work after limited practice reps. The rookie emphasized gaining comfort with timing and routes and noted Sunday was his first time being hit since his final game at Colorado. “I know I’m made for it,” he added, saying he believed the team would score on the final drive.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the staff maintains confidence in all quarterbacks, including Shedeur, while acknowledging there were areas needing improvement. If Gabriel clears concussion protocol, he is expected to resume the starting role next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.