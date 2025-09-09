Image Image Credit Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Image Alt Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders smiles while speaking into a mic during day two of Big 12 Media Days on July 9, 2025, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Sanders opened up about his cancer recovery and how it changed his relationship with time and priorities.

He emphasized the importance of grace, effort, and intentional parenting during a fireside chat.

A childhood promise to his mother continues to drive his commitment to family and legacy.

Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders, fresh off a public health battle, is opening up about the life lessons that came with recovery.

In a fireside chat with BLK & Bold co-founder Rod Johnson released on Wednesday (Sept. 3), the NFL Hall of Famer reflected on time, fatherhood, and the mindset that helped him push through.

“One thing I want you to understand about your time, you’ve got to use it wisely. Be careful how you use it and be careful who you spend it on,” Prime said.

Reflecting on a recent health scare, he continued, “Recently, the enemy tried to come get me. And I remember laying in the hospital room saying, ‘God had to allow you in, because you couldn’t get to me.’”

Despite the severity of the situation, Prime said he knew God had him covered.

“I never was scared, I never was afraid, I never questioned God... but I understood time,” he added. “And while I was sitting there, laying there... tubes all in me and everything, I’m like, ‘You got to be a better steward of your time.’”

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_nArIte1Wjo?si=V25qT6GLyaLIdMTa" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

While Prime didn’t name the condition directly, his comments likely referenced his recent battle with bladder cancer, which required surgery.

As REVOLT previously reported, Prime shocked the sports world on Monday (June 28) by revealing the private battle he had been facing for months. He’s since beaten the condition.

After going public with the news, he received an outpouring of support from fans, loved ones, and especially his children, whom he spoke about during the fireside chat.

Reflecting on fatherhood and raising his five kids, Prime emphasized the importance of effort. While he never expected them to follow in his footsteps, he made one rule clear early on.

“You don’t have to be the best, because oftentimes, athletes of prominence, they expect this from their kids,” Prime said. “No, my rule was, you don’t have to be the best, but you got to give me your best. And I know what your best is, because I’ve raised you.”

A childhood promise that shaped his legacy

Prime noted that he has built a foundation of grace with his children — allowing them to make mistakes, as long as they take responsibility and get back on track.

He also reflected on his own upbringing, sharing that his mother was the same kind of support for him that he strives to be for his kids. He recalled how she never got to watch him play a single high school game because she worked two jobs.

“I knew what my mama was doing, and she was just making it better for me and my sister to make sure she provided along with my stepfather. But I didn’t have no pity party,” Prime said. “But I made a vow to myself when I was seven, I’m going to make a lot of money. I’m going to be rich. You’re never going to have to work another day of your life because I’m not going to keep allowing you to do this when I want you to be there to see me do my thing.”

Reflecting on life after football, Prime shared advice that applies to sports and relationships — a lesson he told himself when he retired and believes today’s players can benefit from. “Be prepared to leave something. Don’t let that something leave you.”

Sanders’ reflections go far beyond the football field. His journey through illness, fatherhood, and faith offers a blueprint for resilience — one that continues to inspire fans and families alike.