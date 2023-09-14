Image Image Credit AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Deion Sanders revealing cancer battle at press conference Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Sanders revealed he had bladder cancer and underwent surgery to remove his bladder, sharing the news after a private battle.

His sons, Shedeur and Deion Jr., responded with public messages of support, highlighting their father’s strength.

Coach Prime is preparing for a new season with the Colorado Buffaloes, marking his first without Shedeur at quarterback.

Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders shocked the sports world Monday (June 28) after revealing that he recently underwent surgery to remove his bladder due to cancer — a condition he says he has now beaten. While standing before reporters at the University of Colorado’s Touchdown Club with his doctor, Dr. Janet Kukreja, a urological oncologist, Sanders detailed the private struggle he endured over the past several months. It marked the first time he fully addressed his absence and declining health during the offseason.

The 57-year-old NFL Hall of Famer said he plans to continue coaching the Colorado Buffaloes this season, but the outpouring of support from loved ones and fans — especially from his children, who’ve long stood by his side on and off the field — truly defined the moment.

“Thank you GOD,” wrote quarterback Shedeur Sanders in a simple but powerful post on X shortly after his father’s announcement.

Deion Sanders Jr., who has played a visible role in capturing and amplifying Coach Prime’s off-field journey, posted a clip from the press conference along with the message, “God is the greatest.” The moment he shared included a touching quote from his father: “Much love to my son Junior, who has not left my side since we found out what was taking place.”

Deion Jr. reflects on father’s sacrifice

Deion Jr. later reposted a deeper reflection on the magnitude of his father’s sacrifice. “Coach Prime … [not only] did this for his family, but he did this for his team,” an X post read. “A lot of people say they would die for you, but that's just an expression. Coach Prime really means it … He laid it all on the table for you and expects nothing in return. That’s something money can’t buy.”

NBA legend Magic Johnson was among the high-profile friends and supporters who responded to the news. “I’m happy to hear that my friend Deion Sanders has been cleared of cancer,” he wrote. “I’ll be praying that God continues to bless him with good health and lifelong prosperity!”

Coach Prime begins new era without Shedeur

Sanders’ announcement puts into perspective a year that’s already been defined by transition. It marks the first time he’ll coach a team without Shedeur at quarterback — a dynamic that helped shape his high school and collegiate coaching tenure. With Shedeur now preparing for the NFL, true freshman Julian Lewis and transfer Kaidon Salter are competing to fill the void under center, according to ESPN.

