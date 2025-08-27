Image Image Credit Aaron M. Sprecher/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shilo Sanders with father Deion Sanders at Colorado Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut Shilo Sanders following a preseason incident that led to his ejection.

Deion Sanders showed support during a press conference and emphasized his son’s readiness for future opportunities.

Reports speculate that Shilo could find himself on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Shilo Sanders’ NFL journey hit an unfortunate roadblock this week. On Sunday (Aug. 24), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the 25-year-old safety as they finalized their roster for the 2025 season. The move came just one day after Sanders was ejected from the team’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. During the game, he was flagged for unnecessary roughness and disqualified for throwing a punch at tight end Zach Davidson.

Despite the setback, Shilo’s father, Hall of Famer and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, expressed support and made it clear that his son was prepared for challenges both on and off the field.

“Oh, most definitely [I’ve talked to him],” Deion said during a Tuesday (Aug. 26) press conference. “He’s my son, I’m proud of my kids, all of them. And I prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports. That’s part of fathering, that’s part of parenting... He is mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next.”

Buccaneers release Shilo Sanders after preseason incident

Shilo, who went undrafted until Tampa Bay signed him, built a solid resume beforehand at Colorado. The Buccaneers reportedly liked having him, viewing him ultimately as a good kid who was respectful to everyone around him. According to NBC Sports, Shilo — who was said to have been "immediately remorseful” after the incident — could have a chance at signing with the Bucs’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

Practice squad salary and financial challenges ahead

As ESPN revealed, practice squad rookies earn $13,000 per week. The salary is especially significant considering Shilo is currently navigating an $11 million bankruptcy case tied to past legal troubles.

Still, Coach Prime emphasized that football is not the only path for his son. “Shilo’s a man of many talents,” he said. “All the Sanders are going to be straight with or without football. You better believe that.”