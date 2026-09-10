Image Image Credit Josh Chadwick / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt American basketball player Angel Reese looks on at Courtside on February 06, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If there’s one thing we can always count on Angel Reese to do, it’s drop buckets and grab rebounds on the court — then collect the bag once she’s off it. She’s one of the most-followed WNBA players on Instagram, so it’s no surprise brands line up in droves to work with her (especially when we at REVOLT buy just about anything with her name on it!).

During her time with the LSU Tigers, we watched the then-burgeoning basketball star work with brands like Tampax, Amazon, and, yes, Reebok before the company went on to create her signature shoe. After winning the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball championship — and receiving support from everyone from Barack Obama to LeBron James — her profile only grew even larger. In the years since, she’s partnered with giants like Reese’s, Victoria’s Secret, Barbie, and McDonald’s.

So, without further ado, scroll down to check out 12 of Reese’s best brand deals and partnerships.

1. Reese’s

Making the most of their shared name — Reese being both the NBA star’s surname and the candy brand’s — Angel and Reese’s graced us with a three-part collaboration featuring tees, hoodies, a limited-edition jersey, and more. Of course, every item came in the beloved chocolate-and-peanut-butter brand’s instantly recognizable brown and yellow, complete with either Angel’s Chicago Sky number at the time or the letter “A.” Separate from that collection, though perhaps even more exciting, she also teamed up with Reese’s Puffs on four unique back-of-box designs that filled cereal aisles in 2024.

2. Reebok

After backing the power forward during her college years, it was such a delight to watch Reese’s partnership with Reebok grow into a full-fledged sneaker deal. Since 2025, the footwear brand has rolled out one colorway after another of her Angel Reese 1, along with all kinds of apparel.

3. Victoria’s Secret

After seeing her walk in the coveted Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2025 — and the praise that followed — we had a feeling Reese would eventually double back with the lingerie giant. The following summer, she became the face of its “The Season of Strapless” campaign, which found her modeling the Logo Shine Strap Push-Up Bra, Push-Up Wireless Bandeau Strapless Bra, and more in Barbados.

“I've loved the brand for years, so seeing my first VS campaign in the same city where I made my runway debut was a full-circle moment and surreal milestone in my Victoria's Secret journey,” she said in a press release. “The campaign is all about that golden hour glow and the confidence to own your shine.”

4. StockX

Anyone who’s watched Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, which, hopefully, is all of you, will know that she and StockX are locked in. “Every time I need to level up my sneaker game or grab a fit that’s going to turn heads, of course StockX always comes through,” she explained. If you miss out on one of her Reebok Angel Reese 1 drops, the online marketplace is one of the few places you can count on.

5. Barbie

In college, she was Bayou Barbie. When she made it to the WNBA, we called her Chi-Town Barbie — before switching to ATL Barbie when she was traded to the Atlanta Dream — and evidently Mattel was taking notes. In 2026, Reese collaborated with the brand on her very own doll, which came decked out in an all-pink gameday look along with her Reebok Angel Reese 1s. You better believe we got our hands on one!

6. Beats by Dre

In Beats by Dre’s commercial celebrating the redesigned Beats Pill and its then-new blush pink colorway, Reese is “on a mission to become the greatest pill of all time.” It’s always incredibly cool to see her bring so much of her personality into the tech world, if you ask us.

7. Amazon

Angel Reese’s generation may very well be the first group of athletes to fully benefit from the flood of NIL deals that began in 2021. By her senior year at LSU, she and Flau’jae Johnson even gave us a dorm tour sponsored by Amazon.

8. McDonald’s

Yes, Reese made history as the first female athlete with her own McDonald’s meal. For anyone wondering what came with it, the special included a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese, fries, and a Hi-C for the full experience. As the former McDonald’s All American explained, she used to grab a McChicken after practices and games. “I always made sure I had my McDonald’s money,” she hilariously said.

9. NBA 2K

Anyone who plays sports video games — perhaps especially women gamers — understands just how big of a deal it was for Reese to land the WNBA Edition cover of NBA 2K26. It’s even more impressive considering she was only in her sophomore season in the W.

10. Tampax

In 2023, Tampax enlisted Gen Z trailblazers Reese, Flau'jae, and Marsai Martin to help break the stigma around periods and tampon use. “When we don’t talk about tampons, it perpetuates myths and fears about using them,” the former LSU star said.

As part of the brand’s mission to help women better manage their periods, the then-college athlete recalled getting hers in eighth grade and feeling “so intimidated” until her mom showed her how to properly use tampons. The very next year, Reese teamed up with Tampax again to donate more than 15,000 tampons to the Metro Chicago YMCA.

11. CashApp

Cash App and Reese have done some pretty iconic things together, from the digital wallet company sponsoring her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast to letting customers design their “very own Angel-inspired debit card” and unveiling a community basketball court in Chicago. In one of their more entertaining bits, Reese played “Pull Up the Receipts,” where she revealed her secret LEGO hobby: “It was a stress reliever.”

12. Good American

In 2024, Reese teamed up with Khloé Kardashian’s Good American for a campaign made specifically for the tall girlies. The denim brand introduced over 30 pairs for women taller than 5'10", complete with inseams from 33 to 37 inches, and we can hardly think of anyone better suited to model them. As REVOLT covered in our roundup of Reese’s best fashion moments, the WNBA All-Star literally never looks bad in a good pair of jeans.