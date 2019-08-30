Image Image Credit Alberto E. Rodriguez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The year 2000 was one to remember for cinema. As the new millennium ushered in a fresh era of filmmaking, movies began embracing stories that pushed boundaries, highlighted diverse voices, and resonated deeply with audiences. For Black creators and storytellers, the year marked another step toward redefining representation in Hollywood, producing films that have continued to impact culture for decades on. From poignant dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, these films shaped our experiences and brought new meaning to storytelling for multiple generations. As they turn 25, let’s take a moment to revisit 25 iconic movies that defined 2000 and remained important pieces of the culture.

1. Love & Basketball

Love & Basketball isn’t just a movie; it’s a cultural touchstone. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, this romantic drama follows the intertwined lives of Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) as they navigate love and basketball from childhood to adulthood. With its powerful storytelling and soulful soundtrack, Love & Basketball remains a quintessential Black love story.

2. Next Friday

Next Friday brought Ice Cube back as Craig Jones in this hilarious sequel to Friday. The movie introduced us to Day-Day (Mike Epps), one of the most memorable comedic characters in Black cinema. Packed with laugh-out-loud moments, Next Friday delivers a fresh take on family, friendship, and neighborhood antics.

3. Shaft

Samuel L. Jackson steps into the role of John Shaft II in this reboot of the 1971 classic. Directed by John Singleton, Shaft combines gritty action with slick style, bringing the iconic detective back to life for a new generation. With memorable performances from Vanessa Williams and Jeffrey Wright, this film is a thrilling ride from start to finish.

4. The Original Kings of Comedy

The Original Kings of Comedy showcases the comedic genius of Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, and Bernie Mac. Directed by Spike Lee, this concert film captures each comedian’s unique style and delivers laugh-out-loud moments that remain timeless.

5. Romeo Must Die

Romeo Must Die brings together Jet Li and Aaliyah in a martial arts-meets-love story set against a backdrop of gang rivalries. With hits like "Try Again" from its soundtrack and Aaliyah’s effortless star power, the film is an instant classic.

6. Remember the Titans

Denzel Washington delivers an unforgettable performance in Remember the Titans. This inspiring sports drama about a high school football team grappling with racial integration remains a powerful story of unity and perseverance.

7. Big Momma’s House

Martin Lawrence has audiences rolling with laughter in B ig Momma’s House. Playing an undercover cop disguised as an elderly grandmother, Lawrence’s physical comedy and hilarious antics made this film a box-office hit.

8. Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Eddie Murphy returns in Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, reprising multiple hilarious roles, including Sherman Klump and his outrageous family. This sequel combines heartfelt moments with laugh-out-loud comedy, cementing Murphy’s status as a comedic legend.

9. Scary Movie

The Wayans family revolutionizes parody films with Scary Movie. This hilarious spoof of horror films, featuring Regina Hall and Anna Faris, broke box-office records and became a staple for comedy fans.

10. Bamboozled

Spike Lee’s Bamboozled isa biting satire that critiques media representation and racial stereotypes. With standout performances from Damon Wayans and Jada Pinkett Smith, the film remains one of Lee’s most thought-provoking works.

11. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon resonates with global audiences for its stunning visuals and themes of honor and love. The film sets a new standard for martial arts cinema and earned critical acclaim worldwide.

12. Boiler Room

Boiler Room takes audiences inside the cutthroat world of stock trading. Starring Vin Diesel and Nia Long, the film explores ambition and moral dilemmas, providing a fresh take on the rise-and-fall narrative.

13. Bring It On

Bring It On covers the world of high school cheerleading. A champion high school cheerleading squad led by Kirsten Dunst discovers its previous captain stole all their best routines from an inner-city squad led by Gabrielle Union. The film’s exploration of cultural appropriation and competition struck a chord with audiences.

14. Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts delivers an Oscar-winning performance in Erin Brockovich about a law firm secretary working tirelessly for a small town ruined by a utility company’s pollution. The film’s themes of resilience and justice resonates universally.

15. Finding Forrester

Finding Forrester tells the story of a young Black writer (Rob Brown) mentored by a reclusive author (Sean Connery). The film’s exploration of race, mentorship, and identity remains poignant.

16. O Brother, Where Art Thou?

The Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou? Is a visually stunning and musically rich retelling of Homer’s “Odyssey.” Featuring George Clooney and a Grammy-winning soundtrack of Americana and gospel classics, the film is a modern classic with its mix of humor and heart.

17. X-Men

X-Men brings the beloved Marvel superheroes to the big screen for the first time. Its themes of prejudice and acceptance resonates deeply, laying the foundation for the modern superhero genre.

18. Gladiator

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator earned Russell Crowe an Academy Award for Best Actor. The epic tale of revenge and redemption is a cultural phenomenon and remains one of the most celebrated films of the 2000s.

19. Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels bring action, humor, and fierce female energy to the big screen. With Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore leading the cast, the film was a box-office smash.

20. Men of Honor

Men of Honor tells the true story of Carl Brashear (Cuba Gooding Jr.), the first Black master diver in the U.S. Navy. With a powerhouse performance by Gooding and Robert De Niro, this inspiring drama highlights perseverance, courage, and the fight against systemic racism.

21. Unbreakable

Unbreakable reunites Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson in an intense psychological thriller that explored themes of fate and heroism. Jackson’s portrayal of Elijah Price, a fragile but brilliant man who believes in the existence of superheroes, remains one of his most memorable roles.

22. Center Stage

This dance drama showcases a diverse cast of characters navigating the high-stakes world of ballet. Zoe Saldana’s breakout performance adds depth to this cult classic.

23. Pay It Forward

Pay It Forward inspires audiences with its message of kindness and giving. Starring Helen Hunt and Haley Joel Osment, the film’s impact transcends cinema, encouraging real-world acts of generosity.

24. Backstage

Backstage offers a raw, behind-the-scenes look at one of Hip Hop’s most iconic tours, featuring artists like DMX, JAY-Z, and Method Man. The film captures the energy, chaos, and artistry of a pivotal moment in rap history, making it a must-watch for fans of the culture.

25. Freestyle: The Art of Rhyme

Freestyle: The Art of Rhyme celebrates the artistry of improvisational rap, showcasing the craft’s cultural significance. Featuring appearances by legendary artists like Mos Def and Supernatural, the documentary pays homage to the creativity and passion that define Hip Hop’s roots.

The year 2000 gave us films that continue to inspire and entertain. Their legacies remind us of the stories that shape culture and spark conversations. From heartfelt dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, these movies remain as impactful today as they were a quarter-century ago.