Image Image Credit Rosdiana Ciaravolo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cosplayers dressed as Black Panther, Iron Man, and Star Lord Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Avengers multiverse is a tightly wound and complex universe of superheroes from all walks of life and various planets, bound by their common goal for the greater good of humankind. Throughout the many films spanning decades, heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor, Doctor Strange and Black Widow have all been introduced and play key roles. Entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with their own dynamic storylines and franchises, the superheroes add more depth and epic battles when they join the Avengers, setting the stage for the movies we've all come to love.

Here's our list of 15 Avengers movies ranked and how they play into the MCU storyline. How’d we do?

15. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

While not directly about the Avengers, Ant-Man and the Wasp sets the stage for events that make him a vital character in the Avengers films, specifically Infinity War and especially Endgame. Taking place after Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang aka Ant-Man finds himself under house arrest after a fight between the Avengers in Berlin that leaves everyone either on the run or at the mercy of the government. Add in familiar matters of trying to find a loved one lost in the Quantum Realm and you've got a classic superhero film leading to Ant-Man's important discovery in Endgame.

14. Black Widow (2021)

Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and sees Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow on the run and forced to confront her past as a Russian spy before she became an Avenger. The film is a broader look into her psychology and the storyline helps to set the stage for her sacrifices for the Avengers, which will come later. The film sends a universally important message to audiences about women's autonomy and the right to make their own choices.

13. Captain Marvel (2019)

The introduction of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel is a small but pivotal point in the MCU. Captain Marvel is a Kree warrior from another world who gets embroiled in an intergalactic conflict between her race and the Skrulls. With Nick Fury's help, Captain Marvel seeks to uncover the mysteries of her past while using her unique superpowers to bring an end to the conflict with the Skrulls. Once fully in tune with her prowess, she sets off on a vigilant intergalactic watch, eventually leading her to discover the Avengers and their fight against Thanos.

12. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Taking place after Endgame, this movie picks back up with Peter Parker and explores the aftermath of Tony Stark's death. On a school trip to Europe, Peter tries to escape the duties of being Spider-Man but runs into Nick Fury who recruits him for a mission. He soon finds himself in a fight alongside Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio, working to stop the villains from spreading chaos across the continent while simultaneously dealing with teenage themes surrounding love and friendship.

11. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

While technically not an Avengers film, Captain America: Civil War features most of the Avengers and pits two of its most iconic members, Captain America and Iron Man at odds. Captain America advocates for superheroes to operate free from government intervention, while Iron Man argues in favor of government oversight. As the argument intensifies into a full-blown feud, Black Widow and Hawkeye are forced to choose a side. Spoiler alert: This won't be the last time Captain America and Iron Man go at it.

10. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

The webslinger from Queens, NYC, Spider-Man, makes a notable appearance on the Avengers list as one of the youngest, most eager recruits. After an experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker struggles with balancing his life as a high school student and a burning desire to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Under the watchful eye of his mentor, Peter embraces his new life as Spider-Man dealing with new villains, teenage normalcies and the sacrifice that comes with being a superhero with much to lose.

9. Doctor Strange (2016)

An eventual important figure in the Avengers multiverse, Doctor Strange undergoes one of the most extreme changes. After a near-fatal car crash devastates the use of his hands, Doctor Strange is faced with the introduction of mystic arts and his true life path. Warping time and bending universes, Doctor Strange falls into his destiny whether he likes it or not setting him up to cross paths with the Avengers.

8. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War is a massive crossover event of superheroes throughout the multiverse as the Avengers face off against their most formidable enemy yet. Evil Thanos emerges as a threat to the world in his quest for the Infinity Stones as a way to recreate his ideal world. As a result, the fate of the planet, the Avengers and existence itself is uncertain as the Avengers summon every ounce of strength and history to face this challenge.

7. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron is the sequel to The Avengers and introduces Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and Vision to the team. They face off against Ultron, an AI force discovered by Iron Man and Hulk that unexpectedly turns evil, believing he must destroy humanity to save Earth. World-crushing battles and loss of life center the film and help to increase the relationship dynamic of the Avengers.

6. Thor (2011)

The God of Lighting, Thor, is introduced in this film as a powerful but arrogant god banished from his home planet Asgard to Earth by his father. On Earth, without his powers and hammer, Mjolnir, Thor begins his version of the classic redemption story, proving his worth and eventually returning home. The film introduces Thor’s core guiding principles and sets the stage for his eventual Avenger team-up.

5. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger is the origin story of Steve Rogers, a small would-be soldier who becomes the first of a breed of super soldiers created during an experimental program. Captain America leads the fight against the Nazi-backed HYDRA organization and sets the groundwork for Captain America to become the face of the MCU and one of the most prominent Avengers. The film also introduces the Tesseract, later confirmed as an Infinity Stone.

4. Black Panther (2018)

The Black Panther was introduced to the world and the MCU Universe in this namesake titular film. After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to Wakanda to take his place as king but not without a fight. A worthy enemy appears challenging him for the thrown and putting him in an inner conflict between maintaining his kingdom's anonymity and helping the outside world. The film also intersects his storyline with the Avengers leading to him becoming a key player in Infinity War and Endgame.

3. Iron Man (2008)

"Genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist, who doesn't play well with others!” That’s how Tony Stark introduces himself to the world and the Marvel Universe. The film sees Tony, an industrialist and master engineer, build a powered exoskeleton and become the technologically advanced superhero known as Iron Man. The film also sets the groundwork for what will later become the Avengers initiative.

2. The Avengers (2012)

The first time the group of remarkable superheroes got together, the Avengers set the tone for what would become an iconic franchise of films. Put together by Nick Fury, the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., the original team of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye battle Thor’s evil brother, Loki. Per usual, the fate of Earth is at stake and the dream team does their best to quell the threat, exciting fans and beginning the superhero film craze in the industry.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Avengers: Endgame movie is the movie to end all Avengers movies, literally and figuratively! It begins with the heavy loss of half the planet at the hands of Thanos and shows the world and the remaining Avengers struggling to pick up the pieces and move on. But all hope isn’t lost, as the unexpected return of a small superhero jolts the team into action one final time to undo all Thanos has done. Epic battle scenes and emotional reunions set the tone and help conclude the Infinity Saga.