Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lenny Kravitz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The 40th iteration of the MTV Video Music Awards took place on Wednesday (Sept. 11) at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, awarding the best and most popular music of the year. Guests took the black carpet to show off their eclectic looks before entering the ceremony hosted by none other than rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Performers included iconic rockstar Lenny Kravitz with rapper Quavo and previous VMA icons such as LL Cool J and Eminem. From GloRilla’s Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes-inspired look to Doechii’s deconstructed Thom Browne suit look, here’s a look at the 21 best looks from the 2024 MTV VMAs in no particular order!

1. Megan Thee Stallion in Nicole + Felicia Couture

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Hostess with mostess Megan Thee Stallion set the tone for the night in a glamorous black Nicole + Felicia Couture gown. The look featured a strapless bodysuit that segued into a voluminous fishtail-style skirt with sheer panels that made Meg look like a black version of “The Birth of Venus” painting. She completed her winning look with a black bob hairstyle and minimal jewelry that included one diamond bracelet and a ring.

2. Lenny Kravitz in Church Boutique

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lenny Kravitz Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The rockstar to end all rockstars, Lenny Kravitz hit the black carpet in what could be described as his uniform: An all-leather look that consisted of a leather jacket, tie, and leather pants from Church Boutique. He accessorized with black sunglasses, white boots, and silver accessories.

3. Tyla in Area FW 2024 Couture

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Tyla continues to dominate the carpets with her island-influenced style. For the VMAs this year, the South African superstar opted for a bright yellow slashed minidress by NYC-based brand Area that perfectly fit her eclectic personality. She complimented her look with open-toed pink heels, a turquoise choker-style necklace, and blonde curly hair.

4. Shaboozey in Maison Margiela

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Country superstar Shaboozey opted for a casual yet striking shirt and denim look by Maison Margiela. The shirt included striped details that were further customized with 20,000 hand-placed rhinestones by Kiki PedroHall tucked into cuffed raw denim jeans completed with the brand’s signature Tabi shoes. He completed his shining look with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and jewelry by Hoorsenbuhs!

5. Doechii in Thom Browne

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Rapper of the moment Doechii hit the black carpet in a deconstructed look by Thom Browne. Although new to the game, Doechii’s already established herself as a versatile fashion star, and this unique plaid and textured skirt suit look by Thom Browne confirms it. She completed the winning look with a braided updo hairstyle and minimal jewelry.

6. Quavo in LaQuan Smith

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Quavo hit the carpet in an elevated sleek black flared-leg suit by designer LaQuan Smith. The “Fly” rapper kept it casual with a black tank underneath and accessorized with a wrist full of diamonds, two diamond necklaces, diamond grills, and sleek black sunglasses for one of his best looks yet!

7. Coco Jones in Lever Couture

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

R&B singer Coco Jones opted for a princess moment with her silver Lever Couture dress that had accented shoulders and an open leg slit. She completed her look with silver strappy shoes and a slicked-back hairstyle. To complete the princess look, she added diamond bracelets and rings.

8. Rauw Alejandro in Saint Laurent FW24

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rauw Alejandro Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Puerto Rican singer/rapper Rauw Alejandro channeled a version of old Hollywood with his sleek black Saint Laurent FW24 suit with a sheer dress shirt underneath. The slightly oversized suit recalled the elegance of past movie stars and he completed the look with oversized aviator sunglasses and diamond rings by Cartier.

9. GloRilla

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Rapper GloRilla channeled her inner Left Eye from TLC with her custom silver look that featured a sleek bandeau top, trousers, a matching cropped jacket, and a silver train that gilded across the carpet as she walked. To complete the look, she donned one of Left Eye’s iconic hairstyles: braided tendrils with a bang.

10. Big Sean

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Sean Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Rapper Big Sean opened for a clean and sleek navy blue look that consisted of a slightly oversized navy suit jacket tucked into matching pants with an unbuttoned white dress underneath. He completed the look with minimal jewelry and black loafers.

11. Halle Bailey in Sophie Couture

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Halle Bailey kept it sultry and sweet in a Sophie Couture red dress. The strapless dress featured cutouts on the bodice and a frayed hemline which she complemented with strappy red heels and red lipstick. Her signature locs were braided back into a ponytail updo perfectly showing her face and neckline.

12. Pheelz in Kemakolam

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pheelz Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Nigerian musician Pheelz made his VMA carpet debut in a custom look by Kemakolam inspired by his Nigerian heritage. His green traditional Agbada set featured textured print throughout with a black beaded neckline that he completed with a traditional tribal bead necklace and diamond watch. Final details included his cowrie shell bag that he matched with a few cowrie shells in his hair.

13. Flo Milli in PatBo S/S2025

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Flo Milli Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Rapper Flo Milli embraced her feminine side in a sexy white floral lace minidress by PatBo. The strappy dress featured lace cutouts and pearl detailing that she offset with white pumps and a tousled brown hairstyle. She completed the look with a diamond choker and earrings.

14. French Montana

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt French Montana Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

French Montana hit the black carpet in a mature black suit with red floral details on the suit jacket. His look represented an elevated style moment we haven’t seen from him in a while with its impeccable tailoring. He completed his look with black loafers and minimal jewelry.

15. Jordan Chiles in Off-White

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jordan Chiles Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles hit the black carpet in a fresh off-the-runway look by Off-White that showed a few days ago for NYFW. The gymnast landed a summersault look right onto the best dressed list for her grey minidress with red and black striped details that also featured black gloves. She completed the look with black Christian Louboutin heels and a slicked-back hairstyle.

16. DJ Khaled in Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2024

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Khaled Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

God did! DJ Khaled hit the black carpet in a pink suede Bottega Veneta Intrecciato shirt and pants that gave off a fun and luxurious vibe. Pink-tinted sunglasses and white Air Force 1s completed his casual yet upscale look. Khaled was one of the first guys to hit the carpet and he easily set the tone for the night.

17. Lola Brooke

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lola Brooke Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

“Don't Play with It” rapper Lola Brooke graced the black carpet in a shredded two-piece lilac look with a high slit. She complimented her look with sleek wet and wavy hair and matching purple high heels for a winning look.

18. Sean Bankhead

Image Image Credit Valerie Terranova / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sean Bankhead Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Choreographer to the stars, Sean Bankhead, hit the black carpet in a custom animal print set inspired by Aaliyah’s iconic 2001 VMA animal print look. He kept his accessories to a minimum rightfully so with black shoes that let the print do all the talking. It was a bold move that paid off as the choreographer stood out in a daring look almost as fierce as his eight counts.

19. Tinashe in Rick Owens

Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tinashe Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Singer Tinashe hit the black carpet in a sexy black leather look by avant-garde designer Rick Owens. The look featured cutouts in the bodice and midriff area before ending with a form-fitting black leather floor-length skirt. She accessorized with a long necklace, a black cuff, and blonde box braids.

20. Jordan Adetunji in KidSuper

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jordan Adetunji Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Newcomer Jordan Adetunji hit the VMA black carpet for the first time in a casual purple suit by KidSuper. The “Kehlani” rapper opted for a white t-shirt underneath with a chain by Noma New York and purple-tinted sunglasses for his winning look.

21. Fat Joe

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fat Joe Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Fat Joe kept it fly and elevated in his custom brown suede set with Timberland Constructs boots. As one of rap’s most iconic veterans on the carpet last night, Joe accessorized with brown tinted sunglasses and multiple diamond chains holding for a perfect mixture of luxury and streetwear.