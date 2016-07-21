Image Image Credit Gabriel Bouys/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jordan Chiles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Aug. 15), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially instructed Jordan Chiles to relinquish her bronze medal, earned during the women's floor exercise competition at the Summer Games in Paris, to Romania's Ana Bărbosu. As REVOLT reported, USA Gymnastics and related organizations will continue to fight the decision.

Hours after the IOC provided the statement, Chiles took to social media to speak on the harrowing situation in an open letter. "I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days. I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG, and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time," she began. "While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful."

Chiles continued, "I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport, and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country."

Despite the negativity, the Washington-raised athlete – who also won a gold medal as part of the women's artistic team all-around – isn't going to waver from integrity and fairness in the sport. "I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career," she added. "Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that, at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing."