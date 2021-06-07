Image Image Credit Naomi Baker/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jordan Chiles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, fans of the United States gymnastics team were left in shock after Olympic athlete Jordan Chiles was relieved of her bronze medal following the 2024 games in Paris. In a nutshell, her position in the rankings for the women's solo floor exercise was questioned by representatives of the Romanian team, who claimed that an appeal to have Chiles' score reviewed was made after the allowed timeframe. It was an assertion that the International Gymnastics Federation and the International Olympic Committee agreed with. Even after USA Gymnastics revealed that they rebutted the decision with video proof, the decision to reallocate Chiles' medal to her Romanian competitor, Ana Bărbosu, was upheld.

"USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday (Aug. 12) that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented," read a statement from the governing body on social media. "We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan."

On Tuesday (Aug. 13), USA Gymnastics reiterated their intent in a Twitter post. "As we continue to celebrate the successes of Team USA gymnasts on social media, know that we are still working full-time to pursue justice for Jordan,” the message read.

Upon initially hearing the unfortunate news, Chiles shared a series of broken heart emojis in an Instagram Story. "I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health," she added in a subsequent post. Outside of the bronze medal debacle, Chiles still holds a gold medal for her contribution to the women's artistic team all-around, which she earned alongside Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Sunisa "Suni" Lee, and Hezly Rivera.