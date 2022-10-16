Image Image Credit Eurasia Sport Images/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles, Rebecca Andrade, and Jordan Chiles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (Aug. 5), gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics came to a close with the women's floor competition. Rebecca Andrade, who represented Brazil, earned the gold medal and became the most decorated Olympian in the South American country. Meanwhile, United States representatives Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles scored silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In addition to their individual accomplishments, Andrade, Biles, and Chiles made history by becoming the first all-Black podium in Olympic gymnastics. The three stars could be seen celebrating the achievement during the medal ceremony. At one point, the United States talents kneeled before their South American competitor to give Andrade her well-deserved flowers.

For Biles, the Texas star will be leaving Paris with four new medals and the designation of the winningest U.S. gymnast in Olympic history. As REVOLT previously reported, her overall career tally stands at 10 medals, seven of which are gold.

Whether or not this will be the last time she competes in the global event is yet to be confirmed. “Is this my last? Definitely the Yurchenko double pike. I mean, I kind of nailed that one,” Biles told reporters when asked about the possibility of retirement on Saturday (Aug. 3). "Never say never. The next Olympics is at home. So you just never know." Notably, if she returns for the next summer Olympics in Los Angeles, she'll be 31 years old.

As of this article, the U.S. collected 75 medals in Paris -- 19 gold, 29 silver, and 27 bronze. On Sunday (Aug. 4), track and field frontrunner Noah Lyles added to that by edging out first place during the men's 100-meter race. The DMV sprinter finished with a personal best time of 9.784 seconds, a mere five-thousandths of a second ahead of Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson. "America! I told you! I got this!” Lyles stated immediately after his win.