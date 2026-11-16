Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Kane/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wu-Tang Clan, MC Lyte, and Queen Latifah take the stage as Rock Hall honorees Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Saturday’s (Nov. 14) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony celebrated decades of musical innovation, but some of the night’s most memorable moments had nothing to do with the performances. As legends and their successors gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the speeches offered revealing perspectives on perseverance, financial independence, artistic influence, and the people who made their careers possible.

The 2026 class included Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, Queen Latifah, and MC Lyte, among other artists whose contributions helped expand the boundaries of popular music. Their recognition also demonstrated how Hip Hop and R&B became integral to an institution historically associated with traditional rock music. The night brought together pioneers, longtime collaborators, and younger performers who grew up listening to the artists being honored.

While several performances attracted attention, the speeches added another dimension to the celebration. Some speakers reflected on obstacles that once threatened their careers, while others offered practical advice or acknowledged the influence of earlier generations. Together, their words illustrated how musical success can extend beyond commercial achievements and industry recognition.

Here are five statements from the ceremony that deserve a closer look.

1. Method Man’s unapologetic reaction to Wu-Tang’s induction

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Wu-Tang Clan’s induction provided one of the evening’s most unapologetic statements about perseverance. After Chris Rock introduced the Staten Island collective, Method Man reflected on how dramatically the group’s position within the music industry changed.

“We went from being banned on the radio to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” he declared, per Pitchfork⁠.

The rapper thanked those who supported the group before directing a considerably less gracious message toward its doubters, telling them to “kiss my inducted a**.”

His comments captured the significance of Wu-Tang’s recognition more than three decades after the release of its 1993 debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The group’s unconventional production, gritty storytelling, and collective approach helped establish a lasting blueprint for Hip Hop.

2. MC Lyte’s advice about building multiple income streams

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Inductee MC Lyte speaks onstage during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

MC Lyte used her induction to share advice that extended beyond musical achievement. The Brooklyn pioneer, whose career helped establish opportunities for women in Hip Hop, addressed the importance of financial stability during her acceptance speech.

“Build multiple streams of income, because one is not enough,” she told the audience, according to the Los Angeles Times⁠.

The statement reflected a career that has expanded considerably beyond recording music. In addition to her contributions as an emcee, Lyte worked in acting, television announcing, voiceover entertainment, and entrepreneurship.

Her message also addressed a practical reality of the entertainment industry: Recognition and commercial success do not necessarily guarantee long-term financial security. Developing other sources of revenue can provide artists with greater independence as their careers evolve.

Inducted by Remy Ma, Lyte received the Early Influence Award for a body of work that includes numerous pioneering achievements, among them becoming the first solo female rapper to earn a Grammy nomination.

3. Queen Latifah reflects on recognition for women in rap

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Queen Latifah used her Early Influence Award acceptance speech to reflect on the barriers women faced in Hip Hop and the significance of receiving recognition from Rock Hall.

"It's difficult enough being a woman in Hip Hop, let alone being a Hip Hopper in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," she reportedly expressed to the audience.

Her remarks carried particular significance because fellow pioneer MC Lyte received the same honor that evening. Both artists emerged during an era when women were frequently excluded from conversations about rap's most influential figures. Latifah acknowledged Lyte's role in inspiring her own career, explaining that hearing the Brooklyn legend perform helped her recognize what was possible.

Megan Thee Stallion, who inducted Latifah, reinforced that legacy during her introduction. According to the Los Angeles Times, Megan credited the Newark native with opening doors for generations of women, including herself.

The celebration culminated in a performance featuring Latifah, Lyte, Megan, and Remy Ma, who joined forces for "Ladies First."

4. RZA discusses Wu-Tang Clan's acceptance by the music industry

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While Method Man celebrated Wu-Tang Clan's triumph over its early detractors, RZA approached the group's Rock Hall induction from a different perspective, acknowledging the significance of receiving recognition from an industry that once struggled to understand the collective's unconventional approach.

"It's a testament to not only be recognized by our fans, but by the industry and other genres," RZA said during the acceptance speech, according to Pitchfork.

The statement reflected the considerable distance Wu-Tang traveled since introducing its gritty production, martial arts-inspired imagery, and distinctive group dynamic with Enter the Wu-Tang. RZA also reflected on the group's early ambitions. "We wanted to make a mark. We made our mark," he declared, according to The Associated Press.

Wu-Tang became the 16th Hip Hop act inducted into the Rock Hall, joining artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Missy Elliott, and A Tribe Called Quest.

5. Oprah Winfrey's tribute to Luther Vandross

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Oprah Winfrey delivered one of the ceremony’s most personal tributes while inducting the late Luther Vandross, whose voice became synonymous with romance, heartbreak, and timeless R&B.

“Luther never once over-sang a feeling,” Winfrey said, per the Los Angeles Times⁠.

Her observation spoke to Vandross’ ability to communicate complicated emotions through carefully controlled vocal performances. Rather than emphasizing technical ability alone, Winfrey focused on how his music connected with listeners during important moments in their lives.

She also recalled driving around her neighborhood simply to continue listening to his songs and shared personal advice she received from the singer about appreciating life’s pleasures.

Vandross, who died in 2005, was inducted into the Performer category. Usher subsequently honored him with a medley featuring “Here and Now,” “So Amazing” and “Never Too Much,” connecting one generation of R&B excellence with another.