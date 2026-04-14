Image Image Credit Bob Berg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt RZA, U-God, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Masta Killa, GZA and Method Man of the American rap group Wu-Tang Clan pose for a portrait circa April, 1997 in New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Wu-Tang Clan, Sade, Luther Vandross, Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, New Order and Oasis make up this year’s class.

Mariah Carey, New Edition, and several first-time nominees did not make the final cut despite strong fan support.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater and will later air on ABC and Disney+.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 inductees are finally here! On Monday (April 13) night, the committee revealed that Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan are among this year’s new members.

Rounding out the list are Phil Collins — who was previously inducted with Genesis — as well as Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, New Order (formed by remaining Joy Division members), and Oasis.

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor,” chairman John Sykes said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony — it’s going to be an unforgettable night.” Check out the announcement below.

Mariah Carey, New Edition, and more artists who were left out of the Rock Hall’s Class of 2026

Like previous years, plenty of musicians didn’t make the final cut, including Lauryn Hill, INXS, P!nk, Shakira, the Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, and Melissa Etheridge. Many were first-time nominees, so it's not too surprising, and there's always next year for the voting committee to get it right. Funnily enough, Shakira “thought someone was joking” when she learned about her nod.

Probably the biggest snub (or omission, if you can even call it that) was Mariah Carey. After being nominated for the third time, many of us assumed the “We Belong Together” singer would finally get inducted.

Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

It’s also worth mentioning that New Edition won the fan vote. Apparently, it didn’t carry much weight — accounting for just one vote out of roughly 1,200, according to Billboard — because the legendary R&B group still didn’t make it into the final eight.

Other Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honorees and how to watch the 2026 ceremony

Outside of the eight inductees already mentioned, several other artists will join the Rock Hall in special categories. Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons will be honored with the Early Influence Award.

Additionally, Linda Creed, producers Arif Mardin and Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin will be presented with the Musical Excellence Award. Last but definitely not least, Ed Sullivan is the sole honoree of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on Nov. 14 at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. From there, it will air on ABC and Disney+ the following month.