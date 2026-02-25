Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, and Paul Natkin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy, Lauryn Hill performed as a special guest of Drake onstage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England, and American Soul and R&B singer Luther Vandross performs onstage at the Aire Crown Theater, Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 1984 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

This year’s ballot features 10 first-time nominees alongside returning contenders such as Mariah Carey.

Artists across rap, R&B, pop, and rock appear on the 2026 ballot, reflecting a wide range of genres.

Inductees will be announced in April, with the official ceremony scheduled for the fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are getting tougher to predict by the year, as evidenced by 2026’s nomination list. Unveiled on Wednesday morning (Feb. 25), the ballot includes a whopping 10 first-time names.

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a press statement. “Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor, and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this fall.”

Among those in the running are Mariah Carey, who earned her third nomination. She’s joined by prominent R&B and Hip Hop acts like Lauryn Hill, New Edition, Sade, Luther Vandross, and the Wu-Tang Clan. Global pop icons Shakira and P!nk also made the cut, further proving how the Hall’s inclusiveness has continued expanding.

Rounding out the list are Phil Collins, Oasis, the Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, INXS, Iron Maiden, and New Order (formed by the remaining members of Joy Division). Take a look below.

How the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations work

It’s worth noting that artists become eligible for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording, meaning anything from 2001 or earlier qualifies this time around. For instance, Hill’s groundbreaking solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, dropped in 1998, while Wu-Tang Clan’s iconic debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), came out in 1993.

Alongside special honors like the Musical Influence Award, the Musical Excellence Award, and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award, the inductees will be announced in April. The ceremony itself will take place in the fall, leaving fans (and critics) plenty of room to argue over who deserves — or doesn’t deserve — to be in the highly coveted Hall.