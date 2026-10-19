Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 held at Sony Pictures Studios on October 18, 2026 in Culver City, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion performed “Her” and “Body” at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The runway appearance fulfilled the rapper’s longtime dream of joining the Victoria’s Secret show.

Other musical guests included Tate McRae, KATSEYE, and Megan Moroney.

Apparently, dreams really do come true, especially when you’re Megan Thee Stallion. On Sunday (Oct. 18) night, the Grammy-winning musician performed two of her biggest hits at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Held in Los Angeles (aka the City of Angels), the show saw the Houston rapper take the stage toward the end of the night, following the likes of Tate McRae, KATSEYE, and more. Save the best for last, right? Decked out in a lacy bra top with a black thong and sparkly stockings, the Chicas Divertidas founder strutted down the Victoria’s Secret runway with silver wings before launching into “Her.”

Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 held at Sony Pictures Studio on October 18, 2026 in Culver City, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

“Body so nice, they be sayin', ‘Who did it?’ / But everything natural, actual, factual,” Megan rapped while models such as Daiane Sodré and Paloma Elsesser walked the runway. The H-Town Hottie then closed out her set with none other than “Body” from 2020’s Good News, which proved to be the perfect song choice just before Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in the $50 million Fantasy Bra.

Catch Megan’s performance below, then keep reading for more on what’s been a triumphant year for the rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her dream coming true at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Megan revealed back in September that she’d be performing at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “My dream has finally come true!!!! I’m in thee Victoria’s Secret Fashion Showwww,” she shared on X. “Tune in Oct. 18 to see me get my wingsss.”

Then, on the pink carpet ahead of the event, Megan opened up about how it was a “full circle” moment for her. “This is so unreal,” the musician said, per EBONY. “I think everyone has been seeing what I’ve been tweeting about this since I was like 14, and we made it.” We couldn’t think of a better artist to take the stage, especially considering how monumental 2026 has already been for her.

Thus far, she’s opened her very first Popeyes location in South Beach, partnered with the likes of Dunkin’ and Gymshark, stepped onto Broadway for the first time in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and expanded her acting résumé with “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and Netflix’s Roommates. Of course, she has plenty more in the pipeline, including an anime project headed to Amazon and her highly anticipated ACT III.