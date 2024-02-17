Lil Wayne, Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders says Lil Wayne's hits are primed for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Deion Sanders spoke openly about his support of Lil Wayne helming the big stage next year in New Orleans during an episode of Apple Music’s “Young Money Radio.”

Deion Sanders is ready to phone a friend to ensure that Lil Wayne is selected as the halftime performer during next year’s Super Bowl. The two men sat down for a recent episode of Apple Music’s “Young Money Radio,” where they hinted at the New Orleans native being the perfect pick for the gig when the game takes place in his hometown at Caesars Superdome.

“I’m on something different right now. I’m already into next year, into New Orleans, and I’m petitioning right now for this young artist,” began Sanders as he skirted around dropping Wayne’s name. “He’s dope. He has to be the halftime performer,” he said. Wayne nodded in agreement, even suggesting, “I’ma look into him… I’ma see what I can do for him.”

While getting a laugh out of them both, the NFL great added, “Look into him, ‘cause he’s a bad boy. They may have to give him more time than [the] time allotted ‘cause he has so many hits.”

Their banter continued with the lyricist noting that he, too, would see what he could do to pull off the feat. “I know Roger [Goodell]. I know Roger. I’m gon’ put a phone call into that right now,” said the Colorado Buffaloes head football coach. “And you know, JAY-Z got a lot to do with that, too. So, I know him. So, I’ma talk to him as well. Oh man, we gon’ get this done,” said Wayne.

As previously reported by REVOLT, during a December episode of his show with Tyga, the “A Milli” rapper voiced his desire to helm the show that draws in millions of viewers. “Super Bowl in New Orleans [is] coming up too… I was just letting them know [that] I’m from New Orleans… I was born there, so you know, just letting them know. [I’m] not sure that they knew that I am from New Orleans,” he joked while putting his name in the hat for consideration.

This year’s show saw Usher command the attention of 129 million viewers with his 15-minute set of hits spanning his 30-year career. It was the most watched halftime show in history, impressively topping Rihanna’s massive viewership of 121 million.

