Lil Wayne has thrown his name into the hat for consideration as a headliner of the Super Bowl halftime show when the sporting event returns to “The Big Easy” in two years. The rapper’s hometown of New Orleans will serve as the big game’s host city for the 11th year when kickoff takes place at Caesars Superdome in 2025.
During a new episode of Apple Music’s “Young Money Radio,” Wayne and Tyga were in the midst of giving Usher props for his successful years-long Las Vegas residency, which comes to a close on Saturday (Dec. 2). Then, the “A Milli” hitmaker dropped a hint at wanting to helm the stage. “Super Bowl in New Orleans [is] coming up too… I was just letting them know [that] I’m from New Orleans… I was born there, so you know, just letting them know. [I’m] not sure that they knew that I am from New Orleans,” said Wayne.
New Orleans was initially selected to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, but plans were scrapped due to a scheduling conflict with the NFL’s 17-game season and Mardi Gras. Instead, Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium will serve as the venue on Feb. 11. As previously reported by REVOLT, Usher confirmed himself as the headliner on Sept. 24.
“It is happening; it has happened, ladies and gentlemen. Yes!” the R&B icon told Zane Lowe in an exclusive interview. “We’re really excited about the entire thing, obviously a legacy, but more than anything, this is the most grand stage to ever play on.” The singer will also be releasing his anticipated ninth studio album, Coming Home. It will be his first full-length project since 2016’s Hard II Love. Wayne, 2 Chainz and Usher recently teamed up for the rappers’ new single, “Transparency.” The track is featured on the Atlanta and NOLA native’s collaborative album, Welcome 2 Collegrove.
As expected, Usher is keeping the details about his upcoming performance closely guarded. Tyga, however, has no doubt that superstar’s two years in Vegas have more than prepared him to raise the bar on halftime shows.
“I seen the first residency that he did, and I noticed the difference when he first started to now and how just more poised, and how [much] more sharp he is now and how bigger the stage is,” said the “Brand New” artist. “For the Super Bowl, that’s gon’ be easy for him… He already in shape, you what I’m saying? He already tuned up.”
Click below to watch the full episode of “Young Money Radio.”
